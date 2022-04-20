The next budget for the city of North Myrtle Beach calls for no tax or fee increases.
City leaders said accommodations taxes and hospitality fees have helped pave the way for the steady revenues in recent years.
The hospitality and accommodations levies are imposed on anyone who eats at a restaurant, stays in a hotel, goes to a show or plays a round of golf. A 1% fee is collected on prepared foods and drinks along with amusements. A 1.5% tax is charged on accommodations.
In the last 10 years, these revenues have more than quadrupled in the city of North Myrtle Beach. During fiscal year 2014, the city collected $5 million in hospitality and A-tax fees. In the projected 2023 budget, those numbers are slated to hit $25 million and maybe higher.
“Local A-tax funds allow us to be able to do all that we do,” city finance director Randy Wright told the North Myrtle Beach city council Monday during their annual budget retreat.
The city expects a more than $10 million jump in hospitality and A-tax revenues over last year’s total which hit a record high of nearly $15 million.
Mayor Marilyn Hatley said numbers should be naturally higher this year, coming off still lingering COVID-19 effects.
“Last year, we missed January and February because of COVID,” Hatley said. “We picked them up this year. Last year we couldn’t have a lot of our events and they’re back this year. Our sports tourism is going strong and that’s added to it.”
Wright said his projection of $25 million for the coming budget year is based on conservative estimates.
“Some months in the last six months have increased over 50% over last year’s numbers,” he said.
Some council members questioned the effects of rising costs and potential inflation increases in the coming months.
The hospitality and A-tax fees are actually tied to inflation, Wright explained.
“As prices go up, the amount collected from the fees increases,” he said.
Hatley said even during down times, North Myrtle Beach is poised to withstand a lean economy.
“People will still come here on vacation, even if they’re having to save money,” she said. “We’re an affordable destination and cheaper to get to than other popular spots.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.