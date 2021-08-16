A former city of North Myrtle Beach employee filed a lawsuit against the city last month, alleging the city fired him in retaliation for a worker’s compensation claim.

Davis Livingston, the city’s former superintendent of pumping stations, suffered a “traumatic fall” in March 2018 while giving blood during a work-sponsored event, resulting in several bone breaks and dislocated ankle, his complaint alleged.

The suit added that he was on medical leave for six months and had to hire an attorney to pursue his worker’s compensation claim after the city’s worker’s compensation insurance provider refused to cover the medical care he needed for an ankle reconstruction.

Livingston was hired in 1984 as a pump mechanic and had been in his superintendent role since 2017, he said in the lawsuit.

Livingston worked periodically throughout his recovery efforts and needed a second surgery in February 2019, followed by a return to work in June 2019, his suit said. He required a brace and needed accommodation for changes to the distance he could walk, the lawsuit added. He continued doing physical therapy for about a year after the surgery.

Livingston took a vacation the next year, with May 21, 2020, as his last day of work before taking time off, the complaint said.

Just over a week later on May 29, Livingston got a call telling him to turn in his city property and that he would be put on administrative leave, he claimed in his suit, adding that he subsequently acquiesced to “multiple demands for information, meetings and even the demand that [Livingston] take a lie detector test.”

Then on June 3, the lawsuit said, Livingston was called in to work for several meetings to answer questions, including whether he did drugs, a question about “flipping” a knife, another question about whether he threatened anyone or brought a gun work, or whether he assigned duties to employees as punishment. He denied all the allegations.