A former city of North Myrtle Beach employee filed a lawsuit against the city last month, alleging the city fired him in retaliation for a worker’s compensation claim.
Davis Livingston, the city’s former superintendent of pumping stations, suffered a “traumatic fall” in March 2018 while giving blood during a work-sponsored event, resulting in several bone breaks and dislocated ankle, his complaint alleged.
The suit added that he was on medical leave for six months and had to hire an attorney to pursue his worker’s compensation claim after the city’s worker’s compensation insurance provider refused to cover the medical care he needed for an ankle reconstruction.
Livingston was hired in 1984 as a pump mechanic and had been in his superintendent role since 2017, he said in the lawsuit.
Livingston worked periodically throughout his recovery efforts and needed a second surgery in February 2019, followed by a return to work in June 2019, his suit said. He required a brace and needed accommodation for changes to the distance he could walk, the lawsuit added. He continued doing physical therapy for about a year after the surgery.
Livingston took a vacation the next year, with May 21, 2020, as his last day of work before taking time off, the complaint said.
Just over a week later on May 29, Livingston got a call telling him to turn in his city property and that he would be put on administrative leave, he claimed in his suit, adding that he subsequently acquiesced to “multiple demands for information, meetings and even the demand that [Livingston] take a lie detector test.”
Then on June 3, the lawsuit said, Livingston was called in to work for several meetings to answer questions, including whether he did drugs, a question about “flipping” a knife, another question about whether he threatened anyone or brought a gun work, or whether he assigned duties to employees as punishment. He denied all the allegations.
The complaint also said he was asked about napping at work — he says he only did it once in 36 years while at lunch — and about “solicitous sexual harassment accusations,” to which he responded that one man he supervised was caught watching porn at work and that he had reported it.
He said in the suit that he was “told that his behavior was erratic since returning to work from his ankle injury,” and Livingston told the city that the accusations implied by the questions were not accurate and that he was being treated wrongfully because of his disability caused by the workplace injury.
Instead, Livingston’s suit counters, the complaints against him were “motivated by individuals who [Livingston] held accountable,” citing the employee involved in the pornography incident who also threatened him and spit in his face, and another employee who he disciplined for violating city safety protocols.
Livingston said false accusations that were also included in his termination notice were used to justify his July 27, 2020 firing, which he claims was actually because of his workplace injury, he said in his suit, which pointed out his worker’s compensation claim was resolved on Aug. 19, 2020.
Livingston is alleging damages on the grounds that the city defamed him by making false accusations, retaliated against him for his worker’s compensation claim and violated the Americans with Disabilities Act.
City spokesman Pat Dowling said the city doesn’t comment on pending litigation.
Livingston is represented by attorney Shannon Polvi, who’s also representing former Horry County Schools Executive Director of Facilities Mark Wolfe in his suit against the school district.
Three other employees sued the city of North Myrtle Beach in April and May, alleging discrimination and wrongful termination. Those employees were all fired in May of 2020 and are all represented by attorney Pamela Mullis.
The city has answered the lawsuits from those three employees in federal court by challenging the employees' claims and saying they were legitimate terminations during a pandemic-induced reduction in force. The city has denied wrongdoing in those three suits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.