The Crooked Hammock Brewery plans to open in North Myrtle Beach's Barefoot Landing in February 2021, according to a news release.
The Delaware-based brewery will have enough indoor and outdoor seating to hold 500 customers between the restaurant, brewery, island bar gazebo and backyard beer garden, the release said, and it will feature fire pits, hammocks, bocce ball courts, corn hole and a playground.
"This location showcases our easy drinking craft beers freshly brewed on site with tastings and brewery tours," said owner Rich Garrahan in a statement included with the news release. "We will soon announce our Myrtle Beach inspired brew and can't wait to share it with our South Carolina friends."
The brewery is an addition to the brewery's pet-friendly Backyard Beer Garden Experience that opened in July.
The brewery will produce more than 4,000 barrels in its first year, the news release said. Visitors will be able to tour the facility and sample beer in the tasting room.
The brewery plans to employ up to 100 people to work part-time and full-time in brewery, kitchen, front-of-house and retail jobs and will host a series of job fairs to hire team members.
Applying online is required before attending the job fairs. For more information on employment with the brewery, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.