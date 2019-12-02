The North Myrtle Beach city council on Monday passed final reading of several ordinances annexing almost 12 acres of land into the city and adding it to the Bahama Island Planned Development District to allow for more RV spots at the North Myrtle Beach RV Resort and Dry Dock.
The ordinances approved by city council were proposed by landowner Myrtle Beach Power Sports Inc. and allows the city to annex the land on the northeast side of the PDD along Old Crane Road and approve an amendment to the PDD, increasing the number of RV camper spots from the 107 existing spots to 214 in the new acreage. It also allows the landowner to install more boat slips, a splash pad, clubhouse and dog park.
"The North Myrtle Beach RV Resort has been very popular and successful," said North Myrtle Beach Mayor Marilyn Hatley. "They are extending the property, their adding a little over 11 scares and we voted to allow that to happen. I think it's a great resort and we're happy to have them in the city of North Myrtle Beach."
The RV Resort and Dry Dock section can now house 214 RV spots and 22 pop-up camper spaces while letting the owners reserve the right to build 200 condo units if they choose not to add the extra RV spots. If the owners wanted to build the condos, they would have to come back to get permission from the city again in order to set architectural standards.
The ordinance calls for the owner to pay a $400 beach access fee per site. If the owner switched to condos, the ordinance specifies that the city would negotiate a different fee, less the $400 already paid.
"I'm not real concerned about that," Hatley said. "It's very expensive to put in an RV resort and I don't see, in the near future, them making those changes. Twenty years from now, I have no idea. And there may be a need 20 years from now."
The PDD is owned by two different corporate entities: Myrtle Beach Power Sports Inc., which operates the existing RV Resort and Dry Dock, and Canal Land and Timber LLC, which owns more than 50 acres of land in phases of the PDD to be developed later.
The original plans included a high rise, restaurant and several four-story multi-family dwellings in the acreage owned by Canal Land and Timber. The plans still include those features, but there’s no sign that it will be developed right now. The land is currently for sale.
