A white BMW crashed into a store in North Myrtle Beach around 7 a.m. Friday, according to city spokesperson Pat Dowling.
Dowling said the car crashed into the Sugar Life Candy and Ice Cream Store on 27th Avenue South.
He said there were two occupants in the car: one with minor injuries and one who possibly had a broken ankle.
Dowling said the pair told police they were avoiding another accident or another car when they collided into the candy store. No other cars were involved in the crash.
No other injuries were reported.
North Myrtle Beach police is the investigating agency.
