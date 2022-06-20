Gordon Best Sr. said naming a bridge over the Waccamaw River for his late son was the perfect way to honor Sgt. Gordon Best.
Best, a North Myrtle Beach police officer, died on Jan. 1, 2021, while on duty. He was responding to a call at Barefoot Landing when he lost control of his patrol car on wet roads and struck a utility pole.
On Monday morning, Best's family, friends, local officials and dozens of law enforcement officers gathered to unveil a sign naming the bridge at the Waccamaw River Swamp on S.C. 9 the Sgt. Gordon Best Memorial Bridge.
The senior Best told the crowd that the river was an important part of his son’s life.
“My kids were raised at this river,” he said. “My son was baptized here. On Thanksgiving 2020, we went duck hunting here shortly before he passed. I’ll never forget that day.”
State Rep. William Bailey, R-Little River, along with state Rep. Kevin Hardee, R-Loris, and state Sen. Greg Hembree, R-Little River, guided a resolution through the S.C. General Assembly to arrange for the bridge dedication.
Bailey said Sgt. Best had a passion for the river and a passion for his community.
“When visitors see the signs, they’ll know of that passion,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.