One of North Myrtle Beach’s oldest career civil servants has called it quits.
Juddie Bacot stepped down from the city's planning commission after her last meeting on October 22, 2019.
“Does 87 mean anything to you?” Bacot asked, referencing her age with an “Isn’t-it-obvious?’ kind of look.
“I just felt like they needed somebody younger on there,” she said. “Because the city has grown so much. These guys on the planning commission can get out and ride around and look and see. We’ve got a surveyor on there, we’ve got an engineer, we’ve got a retired school board [member.]”
Bacot is a long-established fixture in the city. She and her husband Lewis began building their house in Windy Hill in the late 1970s, and she was hired on with the city of North Myrtle Beach as a dispatcher in the early 80s before transferring to work in the city’s engineering department. Over the years, she’s watched the fledging community grow into the town it’s become today.
“I mean when we moved here, the streets were dirt,” she said. “There was no pavement. There was nothing here.”
Her father had a long career in law enforcement in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, so she was already familiar with police work. When a police officer who often checked on the golf course where she worked suggested she get a job as a dispatcher while waiting for the city to hire and engineer, she took it.
“I was a dispatcher for about 13 or 14 months,” Bacot said. “Everybody was so sweet and nice. I think that’s why I loved this place so much. Everyone was so open and accepting. It didn’t matter whether you lived here long, or not. I liked it, and I helped them even on holidays if they needed help. I’d help any of them, any department that was short that I could answer the phone and help, they’d call me and I’d go.”
During her time as a dispatcher, Bacot said, she learned police codes, had to wear a uniform and was trained to carry a gun.
“And we had to know the codes,” she said. “Boy, you didn’t say ‘Hey, go by the store and pick up lunch,’ you either had a 10-2, a 10-4, a 10-28 or something. Honey, on the radio now, they’ll say ‘Go by so and so and pick up lunch.’ And they’ll say ‘Do what?’ They talk on the radio like that.”
After dispatching, Bacot worked for the city’s engineering department until she retired in the late 90s to spend more time with her husband Lewis, who had heart problems. She became involved with the city again in December of 2000, when she was asked to serve on North Myrtle Beach’s planning commission.
“I didn’t have anything else to do,” she said. “Lewis was doing good. I finally had to resign though; when I resigned is when he really got worse.”
Her husband was also diagnosed with cancer in his later years, and passed away in 2005 at the age of 77. They were married 55 years.
“We fought and we worked together and we talked and loved each other, and that’s all that mattered,” Bacot added. “We were married that long and that man never raised his voice to me; ever. Oh, I did. But he was a good man. I miss him to this day as much as I did the day he left.”
In 2014, duty came calling for the third time, and Bacot again joined the city’s planning commission and served until her resignation in October.
While a commissioner, Bacot would vote with her conscience and against developments without adequate ingresses and egresses, which is planner-speak for entrances and exits.
“She was pretty strong on that, especially in recent years,” said city councilor Fred Coyne, who served with Bacot on planning commission before being elected to city council.
Commission chair Harvey Eisner said Bacot brought valuable knowledge to the board due to her experience as a city employee in Charlotte and then in North Myrtle Beach.
He described her as an independent thinker.
“She was very instrumental in pushing for more than one egress out of a community because of safety fears,” he said.
Acting in part on her concerns, city council passed an ordinance in August of 2018 that required residential developments containing between 30 and 50 lots or dwelling units to provide one separate fire apparatus access road in addition to one improved primary access road. More primary access roads are required for bigger developments.
“She never had a harsh word for anyone on the commission and was just a wonderful member of the commission,” Eisner added.
“I enjoyed every bit of it because I just felt more a part of the city,” Bacot said. “I guess that’s why. You can voice your opinion and that don’t mean you have to vote like everybody else does, you vote like you want to.”
Other planners who served with Bacot during her on planning commission included current city council members J.O. Baldwin and Hank Thomas.
Baldwin described her as an “honest and caring person.”
“Juddie was a great planning commissioner; she did an incredible job,” Baldwin said. “It was an honor to work with her. We’re certainly going to miss having her in that position too. She will be missed dearly.”
"She always had a common-sense approach to whatever we were looking at,” Coyne added. “She did a good job of being prepared, which was always nice.”
After 87 years, Bacot likes to talk about love, maintaining that “life is beautiful if you let it be.”
“Don’t ever think negative. If you think positive and you love people … ,” she paused. “You just have to love people. Make yourself love people. I don’t care who you are, where you’re from, what you’ve got and what you don’t have. There’s good in everybody if you just look for it. Instead of thinking negative on your first impression, think positive.”
