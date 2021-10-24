More than 130 people showed up for a walk this weekend in a North Myrtle Beach neighborhood to raise awareness and $21,000 to fight ALS, better known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

They were friends, family, caregivers and others all with one thing in common —they personally know Tim Ritter, who lives in North Myrtle's Charleston Landing and who was stricken with ALS in 2015, or they know someone like Ritter who also is battling ALS.

Regardless, they were there on a perfect sunny Saturday in late October to heighten public awareness about a dreaded fatal neurodegenerative disease. It has no known cause or cure and today afflicts some 30,000 Americans.

“Amazing” and “enormously successful” were the words Ritter’s wife, Marie Anero, used to describe the walk Saturday near the Ritter home on Fenwick Circle.

“In the past, we had maybe 70 people show up for these things … but we raised more money (today) than we ever thought we would,” she said.

Those who completed the walk — about a three-quarter mile loop in the neighborhood — were treated to a barbecue lunch with all the trimmings, musical entertainment, games for children, and even door prizes for the walker or donor who had come from the farthest distance away, the oldest walker and youngest walker.

Many walkers wore blue T-shirts emblazoned with “Tim’s Recruits,” and they gathered under a big awning at the Ritter residence.

One of the walkers was Brett Vowles, care services manager for the ALS Association, South Carolina Chapter — which provides ALS patients and caregivers, at no cost, with respite care, equipment loan and augmentative communication and assistive technology. It also provides nutritional supplements and transportation and emergency assistance.

Vowles walked about four loops, and he was all smiles when he told of how effective Ritter’s efforts had been.

“It’s been wonderful,” Vowles said of the event in Charleston Landing — part of a larger statewide campaign over the next few weeks to honor those with the disease, to remember those who have died from ALS, and to raise public awareness and money for the fight against ALS — known in medical circles as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.