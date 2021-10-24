More than 130 people showed up for a walk this weekend in a North Myrtle Beach neighborhood to raise awareness and $21,000 to fight ALS, better known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.
They were friends, family, caregivers and others all with one thing in common —they personally know Tim Ritter, who lives in North Myrtle's Charleston Landing and who was stricken with ALS in 2015, or they know someone like Ritter who also is battling ALS.
Regardless, they were there on a perfect sunny Saturday in late October to heighten public awareness about a dreaded fatal neurodegenerative disease. It has no known cause or cure and today afflicts some 30,000 Americans.
“Amazing” and “enormously successful” were the words Ritter’s wife, Marie Anero, used to describe the walk Saturday near the Ritter home on Fenwick Circle.
“In the past, we had maybe 70 people show up for these things … but we raised more money (today) than we ever thought we would,” she said.
Those who completed the walk — about a three-quarter mile loop in the neighborhood — were treated to a barbecue lunch with all the trimmings, musical entertainment, games for children, and even door prizes for the walker or donor who had come from the farthest distance away, the oldest walker and youngest walker.
Many walkers wore blue T-shirts emblazoned with “Tim’s Recruits,” and they gathered under a big awning at the Ritter residence.
One of the walkers was Brett Vowles, care services manager for the ALS Association, South Carolina Chapter — which provides ALS patients and caregivers, at no cost, with respite care, equipment loan and augmentative communication and assistive technology. It also provides nutritional supplements and transportation and emergency assistance.
Vowles walked about four loops, and he was all smiles when he told of how effective Ritter’s efforts had been.
“It’s been wonderful,” Vowles said of the event in Charleston Landing — part of a larger statewide campaign over the next few weeks to honor those with the disease, to remember those who have died from ALS, and to raise public awareness and money for the fight against ALS — known in medical circles as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
“Tim has done a great job of getting a lot of support and helping raise awareness for ALS,” he added.
Tim Ritter himself, now breathing with the aid of a ventilator and confined to a motorized wheelchair for the past three years, can’t walk, but that didn’t stop him from joining his supporters via his wheelchair. He completed two loops with them.
Was it his last of what has been a series of walks the past few years to raise money and awareness in the battle against ALS?
Might well be, Ritter, 56, said, because next year at this time he may not be in good enough shape to participate.
Diagnosed with ALS in March of 2015, Ritter says he’s fortunate in that a person’s typical expected life span, after ALS diagnosis, is two to five years.
And along with ALS, Ritter, an Army and Navy veteran and former university professor, had a bad case of COVID-19 earlier this year. He said he was lucky to have a good local physician and was very aggressive in his treatment.
“I actually had pneumonia and I made it through," he said. "But it decimated my breathing. It probably stole one to two years of my life.”
ALS is a progressive neuron disease that gradually robs people of their ability to walk, talk, swallow and eventually breathe, according to the ALS Association's S.C. chapter.
Ritter puts it more bluntly.
“All the muscles in my body are dying,” he said. “All the muscles — eventually swallowing, speaking, breathing, everything except for my heart and digestion and blood circulation.”
But the support Ritter has from his family and friends and so many others must be helping sustain him because he describes his current frame of mind as “pretty good.”
“It’s been six and one-half years and it’s 100% a terminal disease and there’s no such thing as an ALS survivor because none of us do," he said. "We know that the end is coming. Fortunately it’s coming more slowly for me than it does for others.”
Still, there’s always a chance that researchers will find a cure.
But until that day, Tim Ritter will keep on keeping on. He’ll raise as much awareness as he can about ALS and do his part to help raise funds to find a cure.
Think that people are really ALS savvy?
Ritter will tell you otherwise.
“I have a story,” he said. “I was going to an ALS meeting at church and I went in and asked for directions and one gentleman said, ‘Oh my grandmother had ALS. She couldn’t remember anything.’
“He was thinking of Alzheimer's, so a lot of people are not aware of what it is. I hope more people become aware of it. It’s a terrible, awful disease and we hope that one day a cure will be found.”
