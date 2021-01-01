North Myrtle Beach police Sgt. Gordon William Best died early Friday morning while following in the footsteps of his parents in service to his community.

Best died around 4 a.m. after he lost control of his vehicle on wet roads while responding to a shots fired call in Barefoot Resort, city officials said during a press conference Friday. He was 30 years old and leaves behind a wife and two young children.

Best’s parents, Gordon Best Sr. and Renee Best, were both North Myrtle Beach police officers.

“Sgt. Best was no stranger to the city of North Myrtle Beach,” Mayor Marilyn Hatley said. “Many have known him here in our city and our police department ever since he was a little boy because his mother and his father worked for the North Myrtle Beach police department, and both of them retired from our city.”

Best was the first North Myrtle Beach officer to die in the line of duty during the city’s 32-year history.

“Our community is devastated,” the mayor said. “We ask that everyone please give his parents and his family some time to process this terrible tragedy.”

Best joined the department in October 2013 and worked his way up to sergeant, where he oversaw a squad of officers.

“He started here as an intern,” police Chief Tommy Dennis said. “With his relationship with the department as it was, he became a patrol officer after the internship and worked his way in a very short time to sergeant in 2019.”

Dennis said he had to break the tragic news to Best’s wife, Taylor. The couple had two young children, Blakely and Braxton.

“I’ve known Gordon for quite some time,” said Dennis, who described Best as “very intelligent,” “by-the-book” and an “all-around good guy” who was well-liked by those who knew him.

“We were talking the other day about the new promotional assessments coming up and about his participation in it,” Dennis said. “I told him I saw him as someone that was a rising star, so we’ve had a great loss here at our department. He’ll be missed, and we’re going to take the next couple days and weeks to honor his sacrifice that he’s made to this community.”

Since news broke of Best’s death, Hatley said the city has been inundated with offers of help for the department dealing with its first-ever loss of an officer in the line of duty.

“We want to thank the many, many, people who have reached out to our city already on Facebook and phone calls,” she said. “We have had restaurants calling to provide food for our police department. We have had numerous, numerous condolences just in this short period of time. As I said earlier, we, standing here today, all of us and all of our city are heartbroken. We just ask for God’s guidance, His peace and His grace over the coming days.”

The city thanked Myrtle Beach police, Horry County police and the South Carolina Highway Patrol for their support. The highway patrol is investigating.

In addition to his parents, wife and children, Best is survived by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Gregg and Denna Gore.