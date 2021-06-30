After 29 years on North Myrtle Beach City Council, Terry White is ready to step down from the dais.

“I’ve been there a long time and it’s time to give somebody else a chance at it,” said 72-year old White, who plans to spend more time with his family and his wife, Wanda.

“November is a good time to end it to where it comes in the next cycle," he said. "Wanda and I are retired and we’re going to do some stuff for Wanda and Terry, traveling and going to visit grandchildren that don’t live here anymore, stuff like that, just enjoy life.”

White, who was elected in 1992, is the longest-serving North Myrtle Beach city councilor.

“I just wanted to do it and give back to the city,” he said. “I policed with them and then I went into White Realty. I wanted to do something different and I was asked to run for city council and I did. The rest is history.”

In all his time running, he’s only been challenged once. “Either I did a good job or nobody wanted it,” he joked.

White, an enlisted U.S. Air Force veteran, joined the service in 1968, stationed first in Del Rio, Texas. In 1969, he was transferred to Myrtle Beach Air Force Base.

“I was a paper pusher. When I got to Myrtle Beach, I was put in charge of the cross-reference library,” he recalled. “That was a total disaster and I didn’t come home for 10 days. It was the No. 1 base reference library in the whole tactical command when I got through with it, so they told me to take a couple weeks off and come home.”

He got his honorable discharge in June of 1974. In the early 1970s, he started serving with the police department, and stayed for seven-and-a-half years until he went to work for his dad’s company, White Realty, which closed in 2020 after 56 years of business. He’s also been a big supporter of the North Myrtle Beach Booster Club and served as president of the South Carolina Realtors industry association.

“There’s no one on city council who has loved the city of North Myrtle Beach more than Terry White,” said Mayor Marilyn Hatley, who was first elected to city council in 1996. “Terry has always been one who has been an advocate for the police department, the public safety department. He served as a police officer for many years before taking over his father’s real estate company, so he really understands what the public safety department and the employees go through on a daily basis. He’s a fun-loving person. He’s always got a joke to tell, he’s always got a good story to tell and there’s no one who can tell a funny story any better than Terry White.”

Hatley and White both share a unique bond that transcends their council experience. Hatley’s husband knew the Whites, and while the Hatleys were having an anniversary dinner at a Myrtle Beach restaurant, Hatley’s husband noticed Terry and Wanda White were also at the restaurant, doing the same thing.

“We were married one hour earlier than they did,” White said, “so we’ve celebrated our anniversaries together ever since.”

One thing folks may not know about the retiring councilor is his affinity for karaoke.

“Terry White loves to sing; he’s got a great voice,” Hatley said.

Years ago, a fellow real estate agent pressured White into singing at Whiskey Beach Bar and Grill.

“He pushed me on the floor and it was do or die,” White said. “I thought ‘It can’t get any worse.’” But he’s grown to love it, and his go-to artist is Chris Stapleton.

About five years ago, he said he sang on a cruise ship “and got a standing ovation and all kinds of stuff. I said ‘These people are really drunk around here.’ I keep hoping they were going to call me back and book me but they haven’t done that. I guess I wasn’t as good as I thought I was.”

Now he mainly does Karaoke at Putter’s Pub in Barefoot, explaining that “It’s been like another family.”

White will have five more months to sing his city council swan song before someone else takes over, giving him and his wife Wanda more time to hit the road with their RV.

Norfleet Jones, a veteran, former firefighter and North Myrtle Beach businessman who's served on several civic boards and has strong ties to the shag dance community, has announced his intent to run for the seat, although filing doesn't open until late August.

“He’s got a good a chance as anybody that runs for it,” White said. “I like Norfleet, he’s a good friend of ours. So is the other guy who’s wanting to go in.” White declined to name “the other guy,” who hasn’t yet made his intentions public.

“He’s going to be greatly missed,” said Hatley. “He has devoted many, many, years to the city of North Myrtle Beach and I wish him the very best, and I know he’s going to sit back and enjoy life.”

The election is Nov. 2, 2021.

“I’ve enjoyed every second of it and am still going to enjoy it,” White said. “It’s time now to turn it over to somebody else, and November feels like the time to do it.”