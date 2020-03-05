A new church will be opening in Conway on April, but not in the traditional sense.
Hickory Grove Baptist Church in Conway is opening the doors of its parsonage-turned-community center to host a secondary campus of Ignite Church on Tuesday nights from 6-8 p.m. beginning April 7.
Erik Boone, pastor-to-be of this new location, is also fighting some battles of his own - opening a new facility while battling cancer for a second time.
It all started when Boone moved here from Hagerstown, Md. and began attending a local Conway church.
“You know when you step into the right one, from the atmosphere,” Boone said.
Boone said that at their previous church in Hagerstown, he and his family were very involved and worked with the prison ministry and other kinds of outreach, and he wanted to get back into that again.
“It was going well, but it was just tugging in my heart that God was telling me he wants me to pastor a church. I started looking into it,” Boone said.
His pastor took him “under his wing” and allowed Boone to do an internship with him, having him sitting in meetings, going to different places, and “teaching me that church is not just on Sundays.”
He went on to sign up for classes via the Moody Bible Institute, and took online courses. During these courses, he discovered he had cancer in the lymph nodes of his neck.
“Out of 30 lymph nodes, 24 were infected,” Boone said.
After a six-hour operation, he endured chemotherapy, radiation, and lost a lot of weight.
“But I continued studying, continued doing what I was doing. I just knew that’s what God had put on my heart,” Boone said. “We beat the first round of cancer. Hallelujah!”
Soon after, his wife Josie found a local church with ministry classes – Ignite in Myrtle Beach.
“I started going on Tuesdays, and I’m finishing up my second year now,” Boone said.
He said God was urging him to take this seriously, and he felt he was being called away from his Conway church.
Boone said the pastor supported his decision and told Boone he needed to follow what God put on his heart.
The birth of the second Ignite Church location came out of a regular day at the gym for Boone.
He said he was a big “gym buff” and kept going throughout his treatments and remission when he could, when he got into a conversation with a fellow gym buff during a workout.
That fellow gym buff was Pastor Denis McCorry of Hickory Grove Baptist Church.
“I told him I was a pastor in Conway, and always looking for guys called into the ministry to come in and fill in for me, and give them some opportunities,” McCorry said. “Without opportunities, they won’t grow, and won’t be able to hone their preaching skills.”
Boone said he started telling McCorry about his journey and the rest is history.
“He said ‘One day I’m going to have you preach at my church.’” Boone said. “But time went on, he never did call. But God kept putting me and him … we kept running into each other.”
McCorry asked Boone to take his place one Sunday and was asked to preach there again three weeks later.
Boone said he started feeling some strong pulls to ask McCorry for more help.
“The Holy Spirit said to me, ‘Ask him if you can move your men’s bible study to his parsonage’ and I said, ‘Are you sure, Lord?’” Boone said.
He said he was nervous, because he felt like he didn’t know McCorry well enough at that point to ask such a big thing of him.
“But you know what? Why not?” Boone said.
The request paid off.
McCorry told Boone that God had put on his heart a burden for young men who really don’t know who they are in Christ. Boone said he got bold and just went ahead and asked him the big question – could they start up another Ignite location at his facility?
Boone said McCorry told him he’d get back to him.
At first Boone wasn’t optimistic, and said that so many people told him that a church of another denomination would never allow him to start up another church on their campus (Ignite is non-denominational).
Before he knew it, McCorry said everything was a go.
“God was working on his heart way before God put it in my heart to ask him. God always has things lined up,” Boone said.
McCorry said it’s not a contest.
“I’m not into competition. I’m into partnerships,” McCorry said. “I’m tired of churches competing and not partnering. It’s all about the advancement of the Gospel. When we get to heaven there aren’t going to be separate sections for denominations.”
Boone moved the Men’s Bible Study to McCorry’s parsonage building, and began having Taste and See, a twice-a-month gathering where “we have food, fellowship and the Word”.
“There’s preaching, singing, and also my wife cooks homemade meals…we let the community know we care,” Boone said.
As for why his church will meet on Tuesdays, he said he wanted to show Conway a different side of God.
“You’ve got your regular Sundays. Not everybody can make it. What better way to show Conway a different side and put a twist on it, and have it on Tuesdays,” Boone said.
About six weeks ago, amid the excitement of this new endeavor, Boone began to feel ill.
After a hospital visit and some testing, Boone was found to have a cancerous nodule in his lung.
His Taste and See groups continued to have a great turnout throughout his ordeal, and he plans to continue them throughout his treatment.
He said he appreciates the support he gets from his family.
“My wife knows that this is what God has us at – God never intended to take us this far and drop us. The same way I dealt with my first [cancer], I’m gonna deal with this one,” Boone said.
He has chemotherapy every three weeks, for six-hour sessions, but he said he will continue to preach, but will “listen to his body.”
His wife, and his children Darren, Jade, Janaii, and Jayla look forward to the April 7 opening of Ignite in Conway.
“What keeps me going is knowing God has a plan for me, and knowing that about five years ago, I didn’t even see this on the radar. It’s amazing.” Boone said.
His doctor said things are looking great, and his lung sounds are much improved.
“God just kept telling me this is not my battle, this is His. I’m just going to continue doing what he asked me to do,” Boone said.
McCorry said that if this church plant continues to grow, he will gladly move it from their community center into their sanctuary.
“Our congregation has embraced Erik and his wife, and prays for him daily, seeing God move in his life during his infirmities. It’s almost like the New Testament biblical ‘thorn in your flesh’ but still pressing on,” McCorry said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.