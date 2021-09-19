Some of the best chili on the planet was made this weekend in downtown Myrtle Beach at the 54th Annual World Championship Chili Cook-Off.
For example, if you were among the several hundred folks taking in the live music from Smoky Nights — a Cookeville, Tennessee, band — games, arts and crafts, and, of course, prize-winning chili at the sun-drenched Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion Place a block from the ocean, you got to taste:
•Tonya Jester’s Mild Bill’s Gunpowder Foods Chili from Indianapolis, Indiana.
•Mark Haught’s Haught Dawg Chili from Pahrump, Nevada.
•Bobby Gosnell’s Sasquatch Chili from Seneca, South Carolina.
•Jonathan Everin’s New York Giants Tailgate Chili from Bonita Springs, Florida.
•Ken Hook’s On The Road Chili from Corona, California.
•Mark Hensley’s Tennessee Mafia “Good for the Soul” Chili from Memphis, Tennessee.
These were just a few of the 80 or so teams in the homestyle chili competition Saturday at the cook-off.
The following day about 120 teams fought it out for the best Red Traditional Chili.
A committee of 12 or so judges — with know-how in evaluating chili — got to decide who captured first, second and third place in each competition. Judges took into account such things as the aroma and taste of the entry, whether the entry had a distinctive chili flavor, whether the sauce had a distinctive chili flavor and was too thin or too thick (or seemed just right).
The stakes were pretty high, as in $15,000 for the team that was judged to make the best bowl of red chili.
But setting aside thoughts of money for just a moment, some teams seemed to be in this worldwide chili cook-off competition just for the fun of it.
Teams, for example, like the firefighters from the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.
They were smiling and eagerly serving free samples of their sweet-smelling chili to anyone who wanted to give it a try Saturday.
“We just put a whole lot of love into it,” firefighter Sean Kort said. “We’re very intentional about it and we just try to do the best that we can every meal.”
He noted that they’ve made this chili at the firehall, and as to winning the cook-off competition, if it happened, all well and good. But if not, that was OK, too, because he noted that everyone at the cook-off was a winner just for participating and joining in all the fun.
Which begs the crucial question: What’s the secret for making a delicious bowl of chili?
Tanya Wood, who traveled two days from Des Moines, Iowa, to the cook-off in Myrtle Beach, said it’s simple.
“The secret is Iowa grown sweet corn,” Wood declared with a big smile. “Then you add some garden peppers. You’ve got the sweet. Then you’ve gotta come back with some heat.”
Mark Groth from Sacramento, California, said the secret ingredient is salt.
But isn’t salt bad for your heart?
Might be, Groth conceded, but it’s definitely good for the taste buds.
One of the first-time judges at the chili cook-off was Terry Berry.
“I like it smooth from the start to the finish, and just a little spicy,” he said of his preference.
Near the judges’ tent was Jim Maehl, a retired yacht captain from Las Vegas, Nevada. The gray mustached Maehl was in a blue polo shirt with a patch signifying him as a member of the International Chili Society. On his nametag were the words “CERTIFIED CHILI JUDGE.”
Asked for his take on what makes the best chili, Maehl allowed that “there’s a whole bunch of stuff that makes good chili with what we call people’s choice chili. They can put anything in the chili. It can be red or it can be green chili. It’s just a combination of meats, spices and veggies.”
“And it’s up to the cook to get all that balanced in one piece so that it really comes out good. That’s what they’re trying to do here—to impress the judges.”
But what about skeptics questioning whether the chili cook-off at Myrtle Beach truly qualified as a world championship competition?
They should know, according to Maehl, that there were teams at the cook-off from Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, England and from throughout the United States.
And the cook-off teams in Myrtle Beach just didn’t show up or come on the spur of the moment. They had to earn their wings to make it to the beach.
“They have to cook in smaller cook-offs all around the country just to make it here. We take winners from each of the smaller cook-offs,” Maehl said, with some of those cook-off contests benefiting charities. “And it’s all sanctioned by the International Chili Society.”
Bottom line: The 54th Annual World Championship Chili Cook-Off in Myrtle Beach was a lot of fun and good eating, but it was also about substantial prize money for those who had done their past due diligence, played by the official rules and managed to win the judges over.
Didn’t make it to downtown Myrtle Beach to the big chili cook-off this year?
Keep it in mind for 2022, because it seems a good bet that Myrtle Beach will again host the event.
Cook-off organizers said they loved the sunny weather, the proximity of the event site to the ocean and how everything seemed to go well.
“We hope to have it here again in Myrtle Beach next year,” Maehl said.
