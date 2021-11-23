The Pavilion Place, boardwalk and Plyler Park will transform into a magical Winter Wonderland starting Friday through Jan. 2.

Winter Wonderland at the Beach includes a walk-through display of holiday lights and even an ice skating rink.

Visitors can pay to walk through several acres of light displays. For the adventurous, ice skaters can enjoy a 3,500-square-foot rink made of real ice, not the plastic kind from years past.

The boardwalk will be decorated with holiday flair and Plyler Park will feature free family activities, including a visit from the man from the North Pole.

Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Karen Riordan said the Winter Wonderland has been two years in the making.

“I was talking with Mayor Bethune two years ago about doing something like this,” Riordan said. “We were planning on doing this in 2020 but of course COVID put a stop to that. So we put together a working group this spring and realized we could do it with everyone’s help.”

Riordan said the idea for the light display came from the massive display in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and the idea for the ice skating rink came from Williamsburg, Virginia.

“We think this will be a tremendous attraction for locals and visitors, alike,” she said. “We also want to thank Southwest Airlines for stepping up and sponsoring the ice rink, which is quite expensive.”

The 50-by-70-foot rink is leased from Magic Ice from Florida. It features millions of frozen coils under the ice and there is even a mini-Zamboni about the size of a golf cart called an Ice Wizard to keep the surface smooth and ready for skaters of all skills.

The light display was purchased by the city, Riordan added, and paid for with accommodations tax funds.

She said events at Plyler Park are free but there is an admission fee for the light show to help the city recoup some of its costs.

Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said Winter Wonderland is an exciting new event for the city.