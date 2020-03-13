Tours of five unique Myrtle Beach homes, a $20 luncheon buffet for ticket holders, and an afternoon of getting great ideas for your own home are included in The Art Museum’s 20th Annual Spring Tour of Homes.
Set for March 14 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., the $50 advance tickets to view the Davis, DeBerry, DeCandio, Pegram and Serek homes are still available by calling 843-238-2510.
Tickets on the day of are $55.
Tickets are also available at Knotting Hill Interiors and Studio 77 in Myrtle Beach; Hope Taylor & Company in North Myrtle Beach; Sunset River Market Place in Calabash; Hucks & Washington in Conway; and Cheryl Newby Gallery in Pawleys Island.
“People have enjoyed this event for the past 20 years because – very simply – who doesn’t enjoy having the opportunity to visit some of the most beautiful homes in Myrtle Beach?” says the museum’s executive director, Patricia Goodwin.
The museum’s Karen Olson describes the Davis Home at 9001 Belle Verde Court in a tour brochure as having “a commanding outdoor kitchen and every patio accoutrement imaginable” and “sweeping interiors with 12-foot ceilings and flowing open rooms.”
The home has been accessorized by the homeowners and designer Kimberly Grigg with hints from the time the owners spent in Brazil.
The DeBerry Home, at 6007 North Ocean Blvd. started out as a ‘30s vacation home cottage that includes vintage Old Florida décor.
Olson writes, “Picture a white picket fence, cedar-shake siding and a breezy front porch with gaily-striped awning shading wicker furniture.”
With its hints of bamboo, bark cloth-like textures and grass cloth-covered walls to complement the tropical ambience, a sunken sunroom and a secret garden make this home what Olson calls “a charmer.”
The DeCandio Home, at 8822 North Ocean Blvd., suggests Cape Cod on the exterior but is, Olson writes, “light and air contemporary” inside.
Tones of pale gray and serene white give the home an almost ethereal effect, and the brochure says it is “like seeing the world from a soft cloud.”
Olson describes the Pegram Home at 315 Wildwood Dunes Trail as having had a whirlwind five-month renovation by the homeowner and local design icon John Gore, making the home a “house of collections.”
Exotic Asian art, sweetgrass baskets, paintings collected during travel, and needlepoint created by the homeowner’s mother are “tastefully blended into a home that feels like it has been joyfully occupied for decades, rather than a few months,” according to the brochure.
The Serek Home, at 6604 North Ocean Blvd., is a traditional/contemporary mix that includes expansive windows and massive balconies, as Olson writes.
An owner-designed billiard table and interior barn doors compliment what Olson describes as “great open spaces colored in the softest grays and whites with pale wood floors.”
Because of Ocean Boulevard parking restrictions, the museum will provide free parking and shuttle service every 10 minutes for the DeBerry, DeCandio and Serek homes, leaving from the Coastal Eye Group parking lot at 79th Avenue N and Porcher Drive.
The Davis and Pegram homes will have street parking available.
Lunch will be from 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club, 9000 N. Ocean Blvd., and reservations are required by calling the museum.
The Spring Tour of Homes is, Goodwin says, “A fun way to experience – up close and personal – the work of area builders, designers, landscapers and more.
“And it’s just an enjoyable way to spend the day with your spouse, family members or friends.”
