Wendy Movsky replenishes her decorative candle holder stock during South Carolina's Largest Garage Sale at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. She makes the candle holders out of used Starbucks bottles and sells them for $5. Movsky used Saturday to launch her business Positive Artitude, which also includes decorative tip jars and her other artworks. Her business does have a Facebook page and should that bring her success, Movsky plans to create a website for her business. Photo by Ian Livingston Brooking.
Thousands of people made their way to the Myrtle Beach Convention Center Saturday morning to search for anything and everything at South Carolina’s Largest Garage Sale.
People maneuvered in and out with wagons, garbage bags or whatever their hands could carry.
Hundreds of vendors lined the exhibit halls of the convention center selling staples such as clothes, blankets and kettle corn as well as novelties like porcelain dolls, ferns and decorative candle holders.
Hundreds of vendors took part in South Carolina's Largest Garage Sale at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Vendor booths were filled with the typical clothes, blankets and kettle corn to the more unusual Chinese porcelain dolls and ferns. Photo by Ian Livingston Brooking.
Decorative candle holders on display during South Carolina's Largest Garage Sale at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Wendy Mobsky makes the candle holders out of used Starbucks bottles and sells them for $5. Mobsky used Saturday to launch her business Positive Artitude, which also includes decorative tip jars and her other artworks. Her business does have a Facebook page and should that bring her success, Mobsky plans to create a website for her business. Photo by Ian Livingston Brooking.
Lisa Tutell displays her quilted blankets for Barbie dolls during South Carolina's Largest Garage Sale at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Tutell has been quilting for 30 years and got creative with her designs for her three sons and eventual six grandsons, making quilted aprons for them to use for their tools. Photo by Ian Livingston Brooking.
Wendy Movsky displays her artwork during South Carolina's Largest Garage Sale at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Movsky also creates decorative candle holders made out of used Starbucks bottles. Saturday was the launch day for her business, Positive Artitude. Photo by Ian Livingston Brooking.
Myrtle Beach hosts South Carolina's Largest Garage Sale
Thousands of people made their way to the Myrtle Beach Convention Center Saturday morning for South Carolina's Largest Garage Sale. Hundreds of vendors lined the convention center exhibit halls, selling anything and everything from clothes, blankets and kettle corn to the more unusual Chinese porcelain dolls and ferns.
Decorative candle holders on display during South Carolina's Largest Garage Sale at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Wendy Mobsky makes the candle holders out of used Starbucks bottles and sells them for $5. Mobsky used Saturday to launch her business Positive Artitude, which also includes decorative tip jars and her other artworks. Her business does have a Facebook page and should that bring her success, Mobsky plans to create a website for her business. Photo by Ian Livingston Brooking.
With Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas around the corner, several booths were dedicated to the holiday seasons, offering ornaments, decorative Christmas trees and dishware.
Amelia Watts heard about Saturday’s event from a friend who was a vendor there. Despite living in the area her entire life, it was her first time experiencing South Carolina’s Largest Garage Sale.
She was with her mother browsing when some Hess trucks caught her eye. Watts said they were similar to the Texaco trucks her son received from his grandfather, who worked at the oil company for years.
Although her son doesn’t play with the Texaco trucks anymore, Watts went ahead and bought four Hess toys Saturday.
“He’ll play with these,” she said, holding a big blue bag filled with her son’s newest trucks.
She said she wasn’t shopping for anything in particular Saturday, though there are some things she and her mother always look for.
“We just look at old stuff,” she said. “I don’t come to look at clothes. We look for vintage stuff.”
For Wendy Movsky, it was her first time as a vendor at Saturday’s big event. She used Saturday as the official launch for her business, Positive Artitude.
Her business encompasses various works of art from paintings to decorative tip jars and candleholders, which are made from used Starbucks bottles.
“I love to paint and I had all these bottles because I’m a Starbucks addict," she said. "I couldn’t throw them away. I had to make something pretty out of them."
Depending on the design, Movsky said each candle holder can take roughly a half-hour to make. The candleholders can be left empty or be filled with sand, which comes straight from the Carolina beaches.
“We take things that would’ve been thrown away and turn them into something beautiful,” she said.
Lisa Tutell had a booth showing off her 30 years of experience in quilt-making. She also had several tiny quilts. Not for children, but for Barbie dolls.
“I saw a picture and thought ‘Wow, I could do that,’” Tutell said.
She also sold quilted aprons that were inspired by her sons and grandsons.
“I have six grandsons and one granddaughter," she said. "And I have three sons. So I wanted something for my boys."
Tutell has been selling her items at South Carolina’s Largest Garage Sale for the past five years. Following the relaxation of COVID-19 protocols, she was happy to get up Saturday morning and make the trip from Marion to Myrtle Beach to sell her products.
“I’m just glad we can come again,” she said. “People are out shopping again."
Ian Livingston Brooking is the Myrtle Beach city government reporter for MyHorryNews. He is a graduate of Coastal Carolina University, where he received both a bachelors and masters degree in communications.
