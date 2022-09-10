Wendy Movsky replenishes her decorative candle holder stock during South Carolina's Largest Garage Sale at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. She makes the candle holders out of used Starbucks bottles and sells them for $5. Movsky used Saturday to launch her business Positive Artitude, which also includes decorative tip jars and her other artworks. Her business does have a Facebook page and should that bring her success, Movsky plans to create a website for her business. Photo by Ian Livingston Brooking.