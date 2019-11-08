This week, approximately 1,100 horses and trail riders will arrive at Lakewood Camping Resort for the annual American Heart Association Beach Ride.
Participants will travel from more than 22 states for this five-day event that features a vendor village, a costume parade, karaoke competition, nightly entertainment, auction and a celebratory 20-mile beach ride on the beautiful beaches of Myrtle Beach.
This year, the American Heart Association will celebrate the 38th anniversary of the Beach Ride.
On Friday, the event will host its annual costume contest and parade. The 20-mile beach ride will take place Saturday, Nov. 9, at 8 a.m. between Lakewood Camping Resort and 54th Avenue North.
“In its 38 years, the Beach Ride has raised $5 million for cardiovascular research helping AHA discover better treatment for heart disease and stroke, said Sara Nelson, director of development at the American Heart Association. “The progress we’ve made in the fight against heart disease would not be possible without the Beach Ride and the support of the Myrtle Beach community. We’re thankful to the community for graciously hosting this unique event year after year. “
Research funded by the AHA Beach Ride has many important scientific advances including drug-coated stents, CPR guidelines and microsurgery. Through events like the Beach Ride the American Heart Association is currently funding $6 million in research throughout South Carolina health intuitions.
The goal for the 2019 American Heart Association Beach Ride is to raise $375,000 for heart and stroke research.
For more information, visit AHABeachRide.org .
