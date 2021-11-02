The Grand Strand’s favorite fundraiser dinner will be Tuesday evening at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

Since 1984, the Taste of the Town has delighted palates by showcasing the area’s top restaurants for the benefit of diners and St. Andrew Catholic School.

This year’s event runs from 4-10 p.m. and features restaurants serving tapas-style fare. Tickets are $5 in advance and $6 at the door. Children 14 and under get in free. Food tickets are $1 apiece and items cost 1-5 tickets.

The fundraiser started when a group of parents persuaded about 20 restaurants to participate. Over the years, the event has grown and become popular with both locals and visitors. Past participants have included The Melting Pot, Benjamin’s Bakery & Café, Jimmyz Original Hibachi House, Carolina Quench, Fiesta Mexicana, 21 Main Prime Steakhouse, Ledo Pizza and Mr. Fish.

In 2019, more than 30 restaurants participated, and unfortunately like most gatherings, the event was canceled in 2020.

“We thought very hard, debating on this year,” event chair Rita Hayek said. “We said we’re going to take a chance.”

Hayek said that the previous 37 years of the event had gotten bigger and bigger every year, and so far, more than 20 restaurants are participating this fall, including a few new places.

Some of those new restaurants include La Vinotinto, Beachfront Kitchen and Bar and Roca Roja.

“That was a really big surprise and we are so excited to have them,” Hayek said. “We want to help expose them to the community as well.”

Restaurant chair for the event Jen Moran said the participation has been great so far.

“We have a few restaurants that are always there that couldn’t come because of staffing, but so many new restaurants reached out,” Moran said.

Moran said that while people are still somewhat cautious due to the pandemic, many folks are excited to have events to go to again.

Hayek added that health protocols will be in place, including distancing between booths, hand sanitizing stations and the option to order online or at their new drive-thru area in front of the convention center for curbside pickup.