Enzo Belmonte’s cement gray Tacoma pulled onto Ocean Boulevard right around 7 p.m.
By 7:03, he’d received a ticket from the Myrtle Beach police. It was a tint violation — and not the first for the driver of the squatted truck.
“They’re targeting us,” the 18-year-old from Carolina Forest said on a recent Saturday night. “I can get pulled for music, tint, no seat belt. Not any other car that I’ve seen with no seat belt [gets pulled]. Cops pass by. Nothing. I feel like they want to get this banned.”
He's right about the “this,” meaning his squatted truck. At the urging of law enforcement, state lawmakers are pushing through legislation that would ban modifications raising the front fender of a truck four or more inches above the rear fender. Police maintain the Carolina Squat limits drivers’ ability to see what’s in front of them, creating a hazardous situation for pedestrians and other vehicles. They can also cause problems with headlights pointing in the wrong direction. Squatted vehicles have already been banned in Virginia and North Carolina.
“We do strongly support the proposed legislation in both the House and Senate,” Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock said in an email this week. “As with everything we do, safety is our priority.”
Often called “the Carolina Squat,” these angled trucks have different names in other parts of the country, where terms such as the “Cali Lean” or the “Tennessee Tilt” are more common.
The style originated with the Baja racing trucks in the deserts of the Southwest. The intent of the design was to help drivers shooting over hills at high speeds. If a truck’s rear wheels land first, a racer can avoid a more expensive nosedive.
However, critics stress that the modification serves no practical purpose outside of desert racing.
“It’s a very dangerous vehicle modification,” said North Myrtle Beach Police Chief Dana Crowell, who like Prock has traveled to Columbia to advocate for the legislation. “The visibility severely is restricted.”
It’s unclear how many collisions in South Carolina have involved squatted trucks because state highway safety officials don’t track that data. Neither do local police.
“Traffic collisions in South Carolina are documented on a form provided by the Department of Motor Vehicles,” Prock said. “While that form is very detailed, there is not a place to indicate a modification such as this.”
Despite the lack of solid data, there are plenty of anecdotes. Supporters of the legislation maintain there have been serious wrecks, including a fatal one in Myrtle Beach, caused by the squatted trucks.
“A couple years ago, we had a pedestrian walking along Ocean Boulevard on a crowded, busy, beautiful afternoon,” said state Rep. Tim McGinnis, R-Carolina Forest, speaking at the S.C. House Education and Public Works Committee on Tuesday. “This person was hit by a squatted truck because the truck couldn’t see the individual. That individual was trapped under that vehicle. From what I understand, the driver may not have even noticed what had happened until it was way too late.”
The trucks have become ubiquitous on Myrtle Beach’s Ocean Boulevard, as reliable a presence as chili dogs at Peaches Corner or Johnny Cash covers at The Bowery.
McGinnis said he and his son recently drove down Ocean Boulevard and counted the number of squatted trucks.
They stopped around No. 15.
“I think they’re ugly,” McGinnis said. “I would never do that to my car, but you cannot legislate good taste. But after talking to Chief Prock about what had happened on the boulevard. … I overwhelmingly support this [ban].”
During the same hearing in Columbia Tuesday, state Rep. Chris Wooten, R-Lexington, said he decided to support the legislation after hearing from one of his constituents. He said a Midlands woman had just retired, and her dream was to buy a sports car and vacation at the beach. But before she could leave for her trip, he said, a squatted truck crashed into her car.
“One of these trucks pulled up behind her,” he said. “She could see it. It didn’t see her. The light turned green. He drove up on top of her. So for the next 30 days, rather than vacation, she spent time in the ICU.”
Yet those who drive the squatted vehicles contend their view from the behind the wheel isn’t nearly as limited as critics contend.
“It’s not bad,” Belmonte said recently after a trip down Ocean Boulevard. “Not bad at all. It’s actually pretty easy.”
However, he agrees there should be some kind of limit.
“Some trucks are just obnoxious,” he said.
Belmonte and other squatted truck enthusiasts take issue with the lack of research supporting the ban. They maintain they are more careful while driving because of their investment in the trucks. For example, Belmonte, who works as a welder, spent thousands of dollars on the lift, tires and other upgrades for his Toyota.
“We don’t want to wreck our truck,” he said. “We put all this money into it.”
Of course, Carolina Squat drivers are well aware that some people just don’t like the low-and-slow look.
Belmonte has heard folks compare his ride to a defecating dog, and there have been an array of homophobic slurs hurled in his direction.
Yet in some ways, he can appreciate when people ask why in the world anyone would take a perfectly good truck and squat it.
Growing up, he questioned that thinking, too. He remembers arriving in South Carolina from New York as a kid and finding the squatted trucks here unusual. But then his neighbor got one and he started riding with him and going to truck shows.
"Look where I'm at," he said. "I never thought in a million years I'd do that."
This Tacoma is the second squatted truck he’s owned because, well, people pay attention to it.
“You drive a level truck, you really don’t get as much looks as you do squatted,” he said. “[People say] ‘Look at that truck right there. It’s squatted.’ A level truck is just a normal truck in the road. I like drawing attention.”
But in recent weeks, squatted truck owners have complained about the attention they’ve received from local police.
Although the squatted truck legislation hasn’t been signed into law, they’ve been ticketed for a variety of other violations ranging from loud mufflers to tint.
Brett Michaels, a 20-year-old who lives in Carolina Forest, got a pair of tickets in Myrtle Beach on a recent Saturday night.
“I got tint and exhaust tonight,” he said. “[The officer] tried bringing up old tickets. I got this truck three months ago. I don’t even drive it anymore because that’s what happens every time I go out.”
Michaels drove another squatted truck before he got his pearl-colored Chevy 1500.
“I hear a lot of it’s about safety,” he said of the reason for the proposed ban. “When you sit up in one of these trucks and you drive it, you get used to it. And it’s not really that bad. Now there are some that are just absolutely ridiculous that are just pointed straight to the sky. But like ours right here, we can still see perfectly fine.”
Should the Carolina Squat bill that passed the Senate become law in the coming weeks, a first offense would carry a $100 fine. A second offense would be $200. A third conviction within five years would bring a $300 fine and a suspension of the driver’s license for a year.
While state lawmakers have made comments about the squatted trucks’ appearance, they insist the policy isn’t about a style choice.
“It is far from aesthetics, it is purely safety,” said state Sen. Luke Rankin, R-Myrtle Beach, who sponsored one of the Carolina Squat bills. “[It’s] an obstruction and impedes their ability to have a clear unimpaired sight line on the traffic and/or pedestrians ahead. That is, pure and simple, the impetus for that bill.”
Some squatted truck owners have already accepted that the ban will pass. Belmonte even has a plan for what he’ll do if that happens. He won’t make any changes until he gets his first ticket. Then there will be an adjustment: He’ll modify his truck to allow him to raise and lower the back end with the touch of a button.
If he gets pulled over then, maybe he can quickly raise it and persuade an officer not to ticket him. Maybe.
“This is a pretty tourist area,” Belmonte said. “There’s going to be squatted trucks down here. So why not just leave it? I think there should be a limit on how high you should go, though.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.