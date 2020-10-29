Thomas Buckhannon — he prefers ‘Tommy’ — and another officer saw the 20-year-old floating face down in the water, wearing a life jacket.
It was the Fourth of July, 2019 in Little River.
The State Department of Natural Resources [SCDNR] officers got to the man, stabilized him, called EMS and the Coast Guard, and visited him at Grand Strand Medical Center for the 10 days until he was released.
“This was somebody’s kid, they were from out of town, they were a family, they never left the hospital,” Buckhannon said.
What happened was a jet ski accident. Nobody witnessed it, but piecing together what the man remembered, Buckhannon says, “He probably hit a wake or a wave, went airborne and hit his head when he came down.”
Exactly a year later, July 4, 2020, when that family came back to the area on another vacation, they arranged to meet again in the same Little River water.
“He swam over to our boat; it was a reunion. We talked about what happened a year ago and how thankful we are.”
Recognized as this year’s Statewide Boating Officer of the Year by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators [NASBLA], the 36-year-old Socastee man has been an SCDNR officer for about five years.
Buckhannon and his wife Melissa have a 5-year-old daughter and he has a 17-year-old stepson.
He’s been in law enforcement for 16 years, some of them as a sheriff’s deputy in Charleston.
Buckhannon’s grandfather was a police officer on the Isle of Palms in the ‘60s.
His father spent 38 years in law enforcement, some of them as chief of police on the Isle of Palms, and his mother worked for the Charleston County’s Sheriff’s Office.
An uncle was chief of police in Mt. Pleasant and another uncle was the lead investigator at the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.
“This is a unique style of law enforcement,” Buckhannon says about working with the DNR.
“We’re out in the environment dealing with people who are hunting and fishing, and since that’s stuff we also like to do, we get to interact with people in a good setting for the most part.”
Yes, there are those who try to “cheat the system,” he says. “There are lawbreakers who take advantage of things.
“They use illegal fishery devices. They over catch what they should. They keep undersized fish. Sometimes it’s not always fun.”
“This award is specifically for Officer Buckhannon’s boating-related duties,” says David Lucas with the DNR.
Lucas says that during 2019, Buckhannon conducted 313 hours of boating patrol in Horry County. He inspected 457 boats and documented 255 violations, issuing either warnings or summonses.
Five of those were boating under the influence [BUI] violations.
Also in 2019, Buckhannon was responsible for investigating 22 boating accidents that involved 66 hours of investigation.
Buckhannon says the most important part of his job is educating the public.
“We get to go out and teach kids about fishing and watch them spend time with their families and their friends.
“We also educate adults about boating safety and hunting safety, and education outreach is the majority of what we do,” he says.
Buckhannon says he likes to be on a first-name basis with the community.
“I don’t want to be perceived as a law enforcement officer,” he says.
“I want to be perceived as the person who cares about the next person in our community.
“I want people to call me Tommy.”
