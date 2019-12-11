South Carolina Law Enforcement Division officers served search warrants at Myrtle Beach Safari in Socastee Wednesday afternoon, agency spokesman Tommy Crosby said.
Crosby said SLED was being assisted by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and Horry County Police.
Crosby said only search warrants are being served and that there was no other information he could provide.
SCDNR spokeswoman Kaley Lawrimore confirmed the state agency is assisting in the investigation, but she referred all questions about the case to SLED.
MyHorryNews.com has requested copies of the warrants and has reached out to Myrtle Beach Safari Director Doc Antle for comment.
The safari is located off Folly Road near S.C. 707.
This story will be updated.
