Shellie Rabon makes dreams come true.
The founder of Caleb’s Dragonfly Dreams is bringing the seventh annual Mythical & Medieval Fest Nov. 14 and 15 to 3833 Socastee Blvd. starting at 11 a.m.
Proceeds from the festival, which includes everything from belly dancers to Viking encampments, pays the year’s expenses for dozens of children in group homes to experience the fun things kids growing up in traditional homes with traditional families get to do.
Caleb’s Dragonfly Dreams started in 2008 when Rabon had the nagging feeling that she needed to “do something for kids.”
Growing up in Pennsylvania as an only child with divorced parents, Rabon always felt kind of lonely, wondering what it would be like to have siblings to share adventures with.
She wanted to give other kids who were without conventional families that chance, and where better to start than in the now-defunct Horry County Shelter Home?
“I didn’t know where to start and my intention was to just start volunteering with kids,” she says.
Her first effort was taking 27 kids from the shelter home to Dixie Stampede where she was working parttime.
“I told them I had 27 kids to bring and that it had to be free,” she laughs, adding, “That’s how it started.”
Now, with the seventh festival ready to welcome guests – about 3,500 people came through last year – the goal is to raise $25,000. Last year brought $18,000.
Tickets are $10 in advance through the website, calebsdragonflydreams.org, or $12 at the gate for adults.
A cannon opens the festival, and then the activities begin. And a multitude of activities do await.
There is a Fairy Forest where the youngest ones enjoy magical adventures with the fairies.
There’s a fire show.
There’s a Buhurt tournament where knights fight like they did back in the day. “It’s not choreographed, it’s crazy fun,” Rabon says.
And there’s a blacksmith, live Renaissance music, a Viking encampment and a pirate encampment. There’s an artisan marketplace, archery and axe throwing.
The biggest event of the year is a winter trip.
“Normally, kids visit their relatives for Christmas. But these kids don’t have that, so we take them to the mountains in North Carolina and we go snowtubing and hiking and seeing waterfalls,” Rabon says.
Donations for that trip – anything from warm gloves and hats for the kids to hot chocolate and the Styrofoam cups to drink it from – are more than welcome.
“These kids aren’t used to snow,” Rabon says, “and they go to the mountains in flip flops.”
That trip to North Carolina, just like the pizza nights and the visits to the movies, are family affairs when Rabon, her husband Timothy, 13-year-old Caleb and 8-year-old Chace all join in.
“We go as a family,” Rabon explains. “It’s good for the kids to see a family together and to see what a healthy family should be.”
There are also about eight volunteers Rabon calls “solid,” who she can depend on to help.
When these children turn 18 and are no longer in group homes, Caleb’s Dragonfly Dreams is still right there for them.
“When they age out, we help them find apartments and we help them furnish them, and if they’re going to college, we get them computers,” the founder says. “I just want to make sure these kids know they’re not alone.”
The ultimate goal of Caleb’s Dragonfly Dreams is to find land that would have a twofold purpose.
Rabon would love to have the festivals on their own land, and she also envisions a transitional home, a place for the 18-year-olds to stay until they’re ready to go out on their own.
Why are dragonflies significant enough to be part of the name of this non-profit?
“Dragonflies are known for their resiliency. They’ve been around for thousands of years and they keep evolving with their situations,” Rabon says. “They deal with whatever comes.”
So do these kids.
