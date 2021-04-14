The new Myrtle Beach VA Outpatient Clinic features more than 200 exam rooms and is triple the size of the 20-year-old nearby clinic. Officials said the new facility offers expanded services and treatments for veterans who previously had to drive to the Veterans Affairs hospital in Charleston. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
The radiology department at the new Myrtle Beach VA Outpatient Clinic features CT and bone density scanner, an expanded ultrasound area and a mobile MRI. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
The new Myrtle Beach VA Outpatient Clinic halls are decorated with photographs from veterans. Officials said the new facility offers expanded services and treatments for veterans who previously had to drive to the Veterans Affairs hospital in Charleston. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
More like a proud father excited to introduce his children than a doctor touring a new medical facility, Dr. Robert Glass’ face opened as wide as the double doors leading to the physical therapy room.
“It’s state of the art. It’s quadruple the size,” the primary care services chief said of the physical therapy area. “We can serve double the number of veterans. And, here, in one facility. It’s our commitment to the veterans, to take care of them here.”
Here is the new 84,000-square-foot Myrtle Beach VA Outpatient Clinic within earshot of the Myrtle Beach International Airport at 1800 Airpark Drive. It’s on a slice of land that had once been the Myrtle Beach U.S. Air Force Base.
Here is the two-story, gleaming stone facade clinic that sprung from discussions a decade ago about meeting the needs of a growing veteran population to the 2019 ground breaking ceremony.
Here the outpatient clinic houses a dozen primary care teams with the flexibility to expand to 20 primary care teams as the veteran population is expected to swell.
Here are more than 200 treatment rooms to serve the almost 13,000 veterans counted as patients at the Myrtle Beach facility and the ability to nearly double the patient load. Doubling is also anticipated of the 135-member staff, Glass said.
Glass, standing in the middle of one of seven exam rooms dedicated to female veterans, said women make up the fastest growing segment of veterans. The new clinic features a new area for the females with a private waiting area and private restrooms in each of the exam rooms.
The doctor said the 20-year-old, primary care clinic off nearby Phillis Boulevard was limited to primary care. It is about one-third the size of the new facility. He said veterans who needed physical therapy were sent to another building in the area.
And, he added, here was only one x-ray room compared to the two x-ray rooms at the new facility, which also houses a radiology department with a CT and bone density scanner, an expanded ultrasound area and a mobile MRI.
“We have a goal of getting care close to where veterans live,” Scott Isaacks said on Monday. “I just made the drive from Charleston down here this morning. Long, long drive. Two hours.”
That two-hour drive from the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center in Charleston was where veterans were referred who needed services not offered at the Phillis Boulevard location.
Isaacks, the director and CEO of the Ralph H. Johnson facility, said the drive and distance created a challenge for veterans who weren’t physically able to make the ride in provided transportation. Some veterans were referred to other Grand Strand doctors outside of the Veterans Affairs.
“But here’s what we hear from our veterans,” he said pointing out numerous staff members are veterans, “they want to get their care from us. We want to provide that care. They deserve it and we’re honored to provide it.”
Isaacks said there are 170 Veterans Affairs hospitals in the country. The Charleston facility encompasses five outpatient clinics in Myrtle Beach, Beaufort and Goose Creek as well as Savannah and Hinesville, Georgia.
The Charleston facility is named after Pfc. Ralph H. Johnson, a Charlestonian who died at 19 years old after he dove on a hand grenade and saved fellow Marines in 1968. Johnson was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for heroism.
The Charleston region’s growth will have to be met with medical care needs, he said.
Isaacks said the VA owns the Phillis Boulevard facility and leases the building used for physical therapy. He said the plan now is to let the lease expire on the physical therapy building.
“As things continue to grow in Myrtle Beach, even as large as this clinic is, we know we’re probably going to need more space,” he said. “We haven’t decided what to do with it, but we will be able to use it.”
The services offered at the new facility include mental health, tele-mental health, dermatology, urology, podiatry, cardiology, pulmonary, occupational therapy, prosthetics, physical therapy, optometry, audiology, compensation and pension, blood collection, an optical shop and an array of radiology services.
“It’s amazing,” Glass said walking past photographs of marshes.
The photographs are used as a theme marker for each of the dozen primary care teams. Each team area has its own beach theme, such as piers and boats. The photographs were taken by veterans.
“We are excited to show it off,” Glass said of the facility. “But, we’re more excited to open Tuesday and to serve the veterans here.”
