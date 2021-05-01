Ainsley’s Angels volunteer Joey Blankenship pushes Isaac Hubbard in the 24th annual Myrtle Beach Marathon on Saturday. They are from Clayton, North Carolina. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Traffic is stopped as a runner crosses 21st Avenue North on the way to the finish line at Pelicans Ballpark in the 24th annual Myrtle Beach Marathon on Saturday. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
The temperature was in the 70s as runners hit Ocean Boulevard in the 24th annual Myrtle Beach Marathon on Saturday. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Away from traffic and in patches of shade, runners make it through Perrin’s Path in the 24th annual Myrtle Beach Marathon on Saturday. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Ken Rideout wins the 24th annual Myrtle Beach Marathon on Saturday. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
A medical services cart putts alongside runners in the 24th annual Myrtle Beach Marathon on Saturday. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Kelli Proctor wins the women’s division of the 24th annual Myrtle Beach Marathon on Saturday. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Keeping in line with the social distancing guidelines, a man watches the 24th annual Myrtle Beach Marathon on Saturday. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Runners cross Robert M. Grissom parkway on the last leg of the 24th annual Myrtle Beach Marathon on Saturday. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Runners rest in the field beside Pelicans Ballpark after finishing the 24th annual Myrtle Beach Marathon on Saturday. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Runners rest in the grass at Pelicans Ballpark after finishing the 24th annual Myrtle Beach Marathon on Saturday. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Runners rest in the parking lot of Pelicans Ballpark after finishing the 24th annual Myrtle Beach Marathon on Saturday. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Matt Paulson celebrates his finish of the 2021 Myrtle Beach 5K. He finished in 41:29. Photo by Ian Livingston Brooking.
Darcy Taiani and Cathy Sivertsen cross the finish line together at the 2021 Myrtle Beach Half-Marathon. Photo by Ian Livingston Brooking
Dale Browning, a volunteer for the 2021 Myrtle Beach Marathon, gives the medal to his son Robert Browning. Photo by Ian Livingston Brooking.
On a cool and breezy morning, the first Myrtle Beach Marathon to be held in May drew runners from as far away as Oregon to right here in Myrtle Beach.
Rideout, who lives in Brentwood, Tennessee, said he recently relocated from Los Angeles and was looking for a race “once the COVID restrictions started lifting.”
“This marathon happened to be one of the few full marathon events in the whole country and it just happened to be convenient from Tennessee,” he said.
Rideout was running alongside the third place finisher of the marathon for much of the race. He said he was “conservative” with his running, doing his best to be “out of the wind.” Once the wind eased up, Rideout made his move and took control.
“He slowly slipped away and I just ran by myself for the last nine miles,” Rideout said.
For some top finishers, it’s on to Boston and New York. The Myrtle Beach Marathon acts as a qualifier for those renowned marathons. Rideout plans to travel across the pond to London later this year to compete in the world championships and he hopes to become the first person over the age of 50 to run the race in under 2 hours and 30 minutes.
One of the concerns that came with this year‘s Myrtle Beach Marathon is the fact that it was held in May. Typically, the marathon takes place on the first weekend of March. And while warm temperatures have been hitting the Grand Strand over the past week, it wasn’t the heat that was getting to runners on Saturday.
It was the wind.
“It felt like dragging a parachute up the road,” Rideout said.
Many fellow runners agreed with the winner.
“The first six [miles] we were flying,” said Brett Morley, winner of the half-marathon. “The second we turned and came right back against the ocean, the wind was a huge competitor.”
While the wind was more of a problem Saturday than the warmth, race officials made sure that every participant had what they needed from hydration to medical needs.
“The sheer volume of water we had to transport all over the city this year was dramatic this year,” said Charlie Mercer of Capstone Races, one of the main sponsors of the Myrtle Beach Marathon.
Mercer said 20 pallets of water were brought in for Saturday’s race. A typical pallet can hold 72 cases of water. That translates into 1,728 bottles of water per pallet or nearly 35,000 bottles for the entire marathon.
With that much water, as well as amino vital packs, post race bananas, and of course, medals, more volunteers than usual were needed. Mercer expressed deep gratitude for all the volunteers who woke up early Saturday to help the race go smoothly.
“We view our volunteers as a part of the team,” Mercer said. “We can’t do this without the volunteers.”
One of those helpers was Dale Browning. Browning was one of a few volunteers who had family and close friends running in Saturday’s race. With no spectators allowed at the finish line this year, some volunteers signed up to help so they could see their loved ones accomplish this feat.
“I was walking around, going to get coffee and breakfast, and the lady in the front at customer service, who was very kind, said the only way you’re getting back there is if you’re a volunteer,” Browning recalled.
Browning had nothing else to do, so he put on a volunteer shirt and got to work.
“I wanted to see [my two kids] come across,” Browning said, adding that his children didn’t know that their father was going to be at the finish line.
According to the races results page, a total of 3,071 participants registered for the all events, from the 5K to the full marathon, with 3,025 of those 3,071 participants finishing their respective events. Those numbers do not include the virtual 10K that was also run Saturday. Between the virtual and in-person events, race officials expected up to 4,500 participants total.
As the marathoners started coming across the finish line, Mercer said he was grateful for Saturday's race.
“This is why we started the business seven years ago,” he said, referring to Capstone’s inception. “To see this, the looks on people’s faces when they finish, to not be able to have that for 14 months was terrible.”
The 25th running of the Myrtle Beach Marathon is scheduled for March 5, 2022.
