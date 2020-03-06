PVC pipe isn’t just for plumbing anymore, it’s also perfect for creating yard art.
It becomes stately egrets, graceful flamingos, dignified blue herons and adorable woodpeckers.
They’re complete with details in pink and blue and yellow, black and red, with plastic eyes that look right at you to welcome you home.
Arrowhead resident Frank Tozour, who’ll be 80 in a handful of weeks, happened upon the craft to give himself something to do in addition to caring for his critically ill wife, Judy.
After 49 years together, Judy Tozour developed leukemia last year, and until she passed away in December, Tozour barely left her side.
A disabled Army veteran retired from the postal service in New Jersey, Tozour and his wife came to the area about 16 years ago, and have two children, seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
They considered moving to Florida from Jersey, but after checking it out, Judy Tozour said, “Florida is a place where people retire and grow old, and Myrtle Beach is a place where they can retire and stay young.”
Tozour did a good bit of golfing until his wife’s illness kept him at home, and he happened to read an article about creating yard ornaments from PVC pipe.
“I’m the mailbox repair man in the Villages of Arrowhead,” he laughs, adding that he puts the mailboxes back in the ground “when a kid texting on his phone knocks them down, but I needed something else to keep me busy.
“When I read the article about the yard birds, I thought, ‘Maybe I can do that.’”
As it turned out, he could and he did, and his garage has become his workshop.
“I worked on them in the garage and if Judy needed me, I was right there,” he says.
Creating the ornaments involves some pipe-bending, some painting, and he says, “some learning as you go.”
Tozour sells his handcrafted yard birds for $30 and $40, depending on their size, and he can be reached at 843-903-3981.
“They’re intricate, and I’m particular,” he says about the detail, and adds that “they’re not perfect but I do try to make them that way.”
The craftsman says he doesn’t want making the yard birds to become a job, he wants to keep it a hobby.
But with as many requests as he’s been filling, it keeps him busier than he anticipated.
Tozour’s birds are each one-of-a-kind and he makes sure each one is colorful and happy.
“I have a sense of creativity I didn’t know I had,” he says. “You never know what’s inside you until you try to put something together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.