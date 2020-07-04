Myrtle Beach police arrested a Kingstree man Saturday morning and charged him with unlawful carrying of a pistol and discharging a firearm within the city limits, according to a department news release.
Police said officers were called to the Waffle House at North Kings Highway and 1st Avenue around 4:30 a.m. to investigate reports of man who fired a handgun after a "disturbance" in the parking lot.
Police said no one reported any injuries or damage.
The department said the suspect, Draquan Amond Gore, 21, left the scene before officers arrived, but his vehicle was found an hour later at the Waffle House near the intersection of Highway 17 and Highway 501.
Police detained several people at that Waffle House, the news release said.
Gore was arrested.
This story will be updated.
