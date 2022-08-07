Akeem Hemingway kept going back to his little brother.
Sure, he was proud of organizing Saturday’s inaugural Dream Classic, a basketball tournament that drew alumni from nearly a dozen area high schools to Myrtle Beach’s Mary C. Canty Recreation Center.
But Darius Hemingway’s presence loomed large. It was the reason Akeem Hemingway pulled on a black T-shirt bearing No. 15, the same jersey number both he and his brother wore when they won state titles for the Myrtle Beach Seahawks — Akeem in 2002 and Darius in 2008.
“It’s a different feel, but in a positive way,” Akeem Hemingway said of playing in that number. “It has a different meaning now but it’s a legacy. It gets so much stronger now.”
Darius Hemingway was gunned down on Oct. 6, 2020, near Allen’s Food Basket on U.S. 501. He was 30 years old.
The loss hit the Racepath community hard. It’s where the Hemingways live and a place that was particularly important to Darius Hemingway. The year before he was killed, he brought Christmas presents to the neighborhood, handing out toys to kids who might not have received anything otherwise.
Two months after he was killed, Darius Hemingway's family continued holding the toy drive in his honor.
Throughout Saturday’s tournament, there was a donation box for dropping off toys ahead of this year‘s holiday drive. The event's proceeds went to the Darius Hemingway Foundation and Deliverance to Destiny, a local non-profit focusing on encouraging financial literacy and leadership development.
Those playing also talked about Darius Hemingway and what he meant to them.
“It’s an emotional day for sure,” said Jaylen Wright, Darius Hemingway‘s first cousin who on Saturday captained the squad Team Darius.
The Dream Classic kicked off with a women’s all-star game that featured local greats from years past. The teams were named Team Darius and Team Hemingway.
“It was a great experience to come out here and get back in the community,” said Christina Dewitt, a North Myrtle Beach High School alumna. “It was a great opportunity. I played against all the girls when I was younger. I was varsity in seventh grade so playing against the older girls was nothing new to me.”
Saturday's tournament featured seven local high schools including Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and Socastee. The teams consisted of alumni from those schools.
Akeem Hemingway said some alumni games had been organized before the pandemic, but the contests stopped because of COVID-19. He felt it was time to bring them back on a grander stage.
“It’s time to get back out and mingle,” he said.
Akeem Hemingway said he wanted to hold an event that would unite the community. Saturday’s tournament was months in the making.
“I put my all into it,” he said. “I wanted this to be something different, something great.”
He was pleased to see hundreds of people walking through the Mary C. Canty Recreation Center.
“It’s special,” Akeem Hemingway said. “It’s after COVID. You got everyone involved. There’s smiles on people’s faces, they’re having a good time. You can’t beat that.”
Saturday’s tournament was different in another way, too. Again, it was about honoring Darius.
Prior to breaking each huddle, Wright and his teammates put their fists together and shouted “Forever Darius on three!“ Wright said he couldn’t help but tear up the first few times they broke a huddle.
“I never got to play against him in high school,” he said. “We played against each other in rec leagues but never in high school.”
And even though his team didn’t win Saturday, Wright was grateful to play. He wore No. 15, too.
“It was all for Darius,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.