TBONZ Gil and Grill had to close Friday after a red pickup going north on Highway 17 left the roadway, drove through an empty retention pond and crashed into the restaurant’s bathroom, said Myrtle Beach police spokesman Thomas Vest.
Vest said the driver had a medical emergency, which caused the accident just after 11:20 a.m. He was taken to the hospital.
No one was in the restaurant’s bathroom and no one else on the road or in the restaurant was hurt, Vest said.
The restaurant at 21st Avenue North and Seaboard Street posted on Facebook shortly after 12:30 p.m. that it would be closed until further notice.
