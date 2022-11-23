October 2022 Student of the Month

The October Carolina Cool Student of the Month is Deklan Boyd, a seventh grader at Socastee Middle School.
Boyd was nominated for Student of the Month for being an amazing student, friend and classmate who is always willing to lend a helping hand.
Deklan’s favorite class is physical education. School staff says he loves P.E. and he always has a smile on his face during that class.
Deklan often volunteers as the teacher's helper in class and helps pass out snacks. He regularly participates in and leads the morning meeting each day.
“Deklan is well-known to staff members in our building, and everyone loves him!” said Botse, Boyd’s teacher.
Reading is Deklan’s favorite academic subject in school and his teacher says he’s a great reader.
Outside of school, Deklan is an avid swimmer and surfer.
“While he loves pool swimming, he would much rather put on his goggles and ocean swim. The bigger the waves and the harder they hit him, the happier he is,” said Kim Perry, Deklan’s mother.
Deklan has a membership to the U.S. National Whitewater Center in Charlotte. He rafts on the same courses the U.S. Olympic Whitewater Team uses to train for the olympics. Deklan has surfed for six years with Coastal Adaptive Sports/Adaptive Surf Project.
“It is an amazing group of people who believe that everyone should have the opportunity to enjoy surfing, even if they have a disability,” Perry said.
Deklan’s surf buddies are Vann Home, Luke Sharp and several other members of the Coastal Adaptive Sports team.
“Although he doesn’t surf in the traditional way by himself, he has a whole team of people who join him to keep him safe,” Perry said.
When he’s not in the water, Deklan likes hanging out with his friends Jordan and Anthony. Together they enjoy racing cars at Grand Prix and going to baseball and basketball games at Coastal Carolina University.
“While Dek does have severe autism, we don’t allow him to have a comfort zone,” Perry said. “If we don’t push him to try new things, we will never know what he is good at or what he likes, so we are always planning new experiences for him.”
Deklan has flown in helicopters, been parasailing, loves going on rollercoasters and has attended concerts in big arenas.
His music taste ranges from Sam Smith to Dua Lipa to Pink Floyd and Metallica. Perry said that Deklan can hear a song one time and she will hear him singing the same song days later in the singer's voice.
“He loves, loves, loves to sing and he has a great memory and memorizes most of our morning meeting songs very quickly,” Botse said. “He loves music and singing.”
Deklan leads several of the activities during morning meetings that have songs and music involved. His classmates are amazed at how fast he learns the songs during their morning meetings.
If there is a student you would like to nominate for the Carolina Cool Student of the Month, head to www.myhorrynews.com/contests to make your nominations.
