A North Carolina man died after drowning in the ocean near 22nd Avenue South in Myrtle Beach just before noon Sunday, the Horry County Coroner's Office said.
Roosevelt Robinson, 33, died at a local hospital after he was pulled from the ocean, deputy coroner Michelle McSpadden said in an email. He was from Raeford, North Carolina.
The case was ruled an accidental drowning and Myrtle Beach police are investigating.
