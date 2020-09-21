Myrtle Beach leaders cannot legally divert tourism advertising dollars to a city beautification project, according to an opinion released this month by the state Attorney General’s Office.
State Sen. Luke Rankin, R-Myrtle Beach, asked the attorney general's office to weigh in after the city contacted the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce about accessing tourism development fee (TDF) money on an annual basis, according to an AG opinion written by assistant attorney general Cydney Milling. Specifically, the city was seeking funding for a beautification project.
“We are not clear as to what ‘beautification’ may entail,” Milling wrote. “This Office may only render opinions on issues of law and, unlike a court, cannot investigate and determine factual questions. … However, we believe beautification generally would not be considered tourism advertisement or promotion. Furthermore, we do not believe a beautification project generally would fall under the exceptions allowed.”
Created in 2009, the 1% tourism development fee is collected on goods purchased inside the city limits. Most of the money goes toward marketing Myrtle Beach, though 20% is set aside for property tax credits for city residents and tourism-related building projects. Throughout the fee’s history, the Myrtle Beach chamber has been the organization tasked with managing the city’s out-of-state advertising. It receives tens of millions of public dollars for that type of promotion.
Rankin, who could not be reached for comment, wrote that he wanted clarification from the attorney general’s office because he didn’t see a legal way for the chamber to provide ongoing TDF funding to the city or renew it on an annual basis. Under state law, the fee comes up for renewal every 10 years.
In a Sept. 14 response, Milling wrote that tourism development fee funding must be used for the purposes outlined in state law “and cannot be diverted to other uses.”
Milling advised seeking clarification from the courts, though the assistant AG noted that the office's lawyers “doubt beautification qualifies” to receive TDF money.
When asked about the AG’s opinion on Monday, Myrtle Beach City Manager John Pedersen said he did not know about it and was unaware the opinion had been requested.
Pedersen confirmed the city has approached the chamber about the organization supporting the city's beautification's efforts, though he said the source of that funding is not important to the city.
“How we look is very closely aligned to the effectiveness of our tourism efforts,” he said. “We want to make ourselves more appealing. … We don’t really care what pot of money the chamber uses.”
The project in question would be an extension of the work the city began in March using accommodations tax money. When the city shut down certain operations at the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, city officials reassigned staff at the convention center and recreation facilities to tackle beautification projects, including median landscaping, hanging flower baskets and welcome banners along Ocean Boulevard, and adding a mural to the Crabtree gym.
Along with sustaining projects they have already begun, city officials hope to expand that work if additional funding can be secured. Pedersen said that’s why city officials are in talks with the chamber.
“There are also some areas in town that need further beautification,” he said. “There are some additional things that we could do even along Kings Highway and Ocean Boulevard to make it more appealing. We certainly can extend the hanging baskets a little further south along Ocean Boulevard and do more banners and things like that. If you think about the areas that the city competes with, particularly if you look at a resort or area like that, obviously they present a certain image. And we want the city to also project a well-kept, clean image as our tourists arrive here.”
Chamber spokeswoman Sarah Stephens referred questions about the beautification project to Pedersen.
“Regarding the use of TDF funds,” she wrote in an email, "according to the Attorney General’s opinion, it appears TDF funds cannot be used for ‘beautification.’"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.