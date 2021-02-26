Dolly Parton’s voice slipped around Nance Plaza from Grand Strand Brewing Company and into the back lot of the First United Methodist Church on Tuesday night.
Her songs played as Jolene red ale was poured into glasses under the bright lights of the newest addition to Myrtle Beach’s Arts and Innovation District.
Puffy-lettered names were written on a chalkboard to echo a Myrtle Beach feel for the beers. There was Small Wave and Airbrush IPAs, a Cackalacky stout, the Putt Putt pale ale and the Bronzer amber lager.
Above the brewery are 10 apartments that will be available for rent soon.
The brewery is technically at 819 North Kings Highway. But folks might remember it as the old Beach Bingo or the Edwards Five & Dime located within sight of the former Myrtle Beach Pavilion and Amusement Park, the boardwalk and the ocean.
It’s in Nance Plaza. The plaza with the fountain and new fence, turf and a stage. The plaza that stretches from 9th Avenue North to the alley beside House Parts LLC where Main Street begins.
It’s the plaza that sits at the top of the block known for years as the Superblock. The former big-name area is now called the Arts and Innovation District and it tangles from North Oak and Broadway streets to Main Street and Kings Highway. It’s hemmed in by 8th and 9th avenues north. At the back doors of the all the buildings, a parking lot sits in the middle of the big block.
Laced around the block are city-owned buildings that are crucial to the city’s master plan. The plan, which encompasses many parts of the city beyond the new brewery, calls for sweeping changes around the Kings Highway business corridor, green spaces throughout the city, pedestrian-friendly paths, increased public safety and public-private partnerships to anchor downtown redevelopment.
Around the corner from the new brewery is 517 9th Ave. North, the city’s downtown development office headed by Lauren Clever.
The city sold the brewery building, which dates back to the 1940s, for $453,000 in May on the heels of selling the neighboring 807 North Kings Highway to Mashburn Construction in late 2019 for $149,000.
The spot between Mashburn and the brewery had been Natalia’s Bar and Grill. The shuttered bar was demolished several months ago to make way for an opening connecting the center parking lot with Nance Plaza.
Clever has said the city plans on weaving city offices, a library and museum, galleries, dining and retail along with a city square in the district. She and other city leaders have repeated that a public investment is needed to revitalize the area and spark private investment.
The investment means ownership.
Clever has told the city council the city owns 26 buildings on the National Register of Historic Places with 18 qualifying for historic tax credits. The tax credits allow a developer to dramatically save money on the building’s renovations if they agree to keep the historic aspects of the facade.
She said six of the city’s buildings on 9th Avenue will be renovated soon with a city’s investment of $1.8 million offset by an expected $700,000 tax credit.
The six on 9th Avenue are 505, 507, 509, 513, 515 and 517. Neighboring 505 and 507 will be getting a historically accurate exterior with some interior work and new roof. The city’s HTC Aspire Hub, 509 9th Ave. North, will also be getting a historically accurate exterior but HTC is paying $250,000 to upfit the building with technology so it can be used as a city-owned co-work space for entrepreneurs. The other three buildings – 513, 515 and the downtown office at 517 – will all be getting new fronts and some interior work before the end of the year.
Clever told city council recently that her office is looking to lease 505 and 507 for five years so the city can take advantage of the tax credits. She said they are hoping to sell 513 and 515.
Around the corner from Nance Plaza near Good Day Cafe’ are three city-owned buildings. The city plans on partnering with Coastal Carolina University to build a performing arts center there. The Main Street buildings are 807, 809 and 811.
The project is currently in the design stages by the firm LS3P.
Clever said $4.75 million has been invested in the area in three years with a side effect of $1.9 million in real estate transactions on nearby Broadway Street.
Tied to but separate from the city’s downtown development plan is the U.S. 501 realignment.
The S.C. Department of Transportation proposed realignment path takes U.S. 501 from Broadway Street to 7th Avenue North to the east of Kings Highway. It is designed to straighten the highway’s path through the city.
Currently the highway jogs around several buildings anchored by Ed’s Hobby Shop. The proposed path tugs against the arts and innovation district.
Clever had told the city council the realignment design should be completed soon and construction would be from 2023 to 2026.
