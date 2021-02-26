A march from Ocean Boulevard to the Myrtle Beach police station began peacefully. After noon the size of the crowd swelled and they gathered beneath a tree at City Hall. The crowd moved to the police station again and many of them blocked an entrance to the station. The city instituted a 6 p.m. curfew. Met with officers in riot gear, six protesters were taken into custody. Negotiations followed as many protesters agreed not to block the sidewalk in exchange for the release of the six who had been arrested. The six were released and officers advanced into the crowd with batons in their hands. Standing their ground, more than a dozen were arrested. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com