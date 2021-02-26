Violent crime is down by double digits for the third consecutive year, Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock said.
In a year filled with challenges including the pandemic, Prock said the department focused on reducing larceny through reinforcing the relationship with the business community and ramping up communication with city residents.
The payoff, she said, was a 23% drop in larceny compared to the 2019 figures.
“You’ve heard me say, ‘Public safety is a shared responsibility,’” Prock said. “It has certainly shown.”
Larceny includes pickpocketing, purse snatching, stealing from a building or vehicle, stealing from a drink machine and shoplifting.
The annual report presented to the Myrtle Beach City Council shows a 37% drop in theft from a motor vehicle dropping 826 total incidents in 2019 to 519 in 2020. The department posted signs around the city and repeated messages on social media with “lock your doors” throughout the year.
The crime statistics Prock presented to the council are based on the FBI’s most serious crimes labeled as Part 1 crimes. Part 1 crimes include homicide, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, human trafficking, burglary, larceny, motor vehicle theft and arson.
The report shows statistics from 2020 compared to the 2019 totals.
Peeling back the layers of the report, there is a 21% drop in property crime compared to 2019 and a 19% drop in Part 1 crimes compared to 2019.
But some stats were in the red showing an increase.
The city had six homicides in 2020 compared to four in 2019. There were 11 more armed robbery incidents from 53 to 64 and 15 more aggravated assaults from 220 to 235. There were 19 more cases of burglary from a motel or hotel from 97 to 116. And, there were 13 more cases of motor vehicle theft from 214 to 227.
The report listed the largest drops as strong-arm robbery down 49% from 45 to 23 and residential burglary down 44% from 142 to 80.
Prock said officers responded to 129,082 calls for service compared to 125,055 calls for service in 2019.
She said the investigative division of the department has an 85% clearance rate with a total of 2,190 assigned cases of violent and property crimes. She said 1,082 cases are closed by arrest with 322 active cases.
One key aspect to closing the cases, she said, is the two-person real time crime unit that monitors the more than 1,000 cameras around the city as well as the license plate readers.
“We are solving cases in minutes and hours versus months and days and years,” Prock said. “It’s incredible because of that technology.”
Other technology tools used by the department include drones, facial recognition software to identify offenders and software to track crime trends.
Prock said there are currently 26 vacancies in the department of 309.
The department has recently applied for a state Department of Public Safety Highway Safety Grant of more than $500,000 to establish a four-member traffic enforcement team to reduce motor vehicle collisions.
Cpl. Thomas Vest said the grant would not only fund the salary for the four new officers but pay for fully equipped vehicles if the grant is approved.
Currently there are 17 officers assigned to the city’s traffic unit.
Vest said the four new positions are in addition to the commitment to increase the police retention and recruitment plan of hiring 10 new officers a year.
In addition to the Part 1 crime report, Prock highlighted the work the department did in 2020.
The highlights included providing 433 clothing items and 200 blankets to the needy as well as 272 being given a bus ticket home.
Prock closed her presentation with a remembrance of officer Jacob Hancher.
“He was intentional with his life,” she said of his devotion to others by comforting the needy and a drive to “take the bad guy to jail.”
The 23-year-old officer was gunned down on Oct. 3, 2020, when responding to a domestic disturbance in the 400 block of 14th Avenue South.
“Be devoted to one another in love. Honor one another above yourself,” Prock said, quoting Romans 12:10. “Our police department does that. Our mission, our focus.”
The department has contacted the state Department of Transportation to rename roads in honor of the three fallen city police officers. Vest said the roads have not been chosen yet.
The state legislature has to pass a resolution to allow for the road renaming.
In addition to Hancher, the department has lost Henry Scarborough on March 2, 1949, and Joe McGarry on Dec. 29, 2002.
