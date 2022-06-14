City folks may be able to light up the sky from their own property if a new fireworks ordinance is approved by the Myrtle Beach City Council.
The council on Tuesday took the first of two votes needed to pass the ordinance. The proposal would change the city’s longtime prohibition against fireworks.
For years, the city has held that not only was the use of fireworks inside city limits illegal, but possessing fireworks could be considered a misdemeanor with penalties ranging from $500 to 30 days in jail.
But the new ordinance lines up with state law, said city spokesman Mark Kruea. Also, the penalty has been changed from criminal to civil.
The current and proposed ordinances line up in prohibiting fireworks from public beaches, beach accesses, government land adjacent to the beach and public streets or rights of way. Both ordinances include banning fireworks from public parks and other public property at all times, with the exception of city approval.
But the proposal allows for people to shoot off fireworks from private property from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. whatever day they want. The exception to the time restrictions is until 12:30 a.m. on July 4, July 5, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.
If the proposal passes another vote by the city council, violators may face a $250 civil fine for the first violation and $500 for each subsequent violation within 12 months of the first violation.
“Over the years, we have had an increase in calls for service and complaints related to fireworks, from noise to inappropriate use,” said Tom Vest of the Myrtle Beach Police Department. “The focus of this change is to come into compliance with state law to ensure our community members and visitors understand and are educated on what is legal and safe within our community and state.”
The proposed ordinance also makes it unlawful to shoot fireworks at people, animals, buildings and vehicles.
It also bans shooting fireworks within 500 feet of a church, hospital or school as well as within 300 feet of a gas station.
The proposal states that public fireworks displays are subject to the fire chief’s approval or his designee’s approval.
The council has not scheduled a public hearing nor a second and final reading on the proposed ordinance.
The city's policy appears to be in line with a 2011 opinion from the S.C. Attorney General's Office.
In that opinion, the AG's office said fireworks restrictions would be permissible as long violations were considered civil infractions with fees, not criminal charges with jail time and heavy fines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.