Myrtle Beach leaders hope a manikin can help teach first responders how to treat certain contaminated patients.
City council on Tuesday authorized the city manager to apply for a $3,046 grant from the Pee Dee Healthcare Coalition that would be used to buy a Weapons of Mass Destruction/Rescue simulation manikin and related training equipment.
Myrtle Beach Fire Chief Tom Gwyer said the tool simulates the contamination of a person who’s been exposed to nuclear, chemical or biological hazards.
The manikin is a life-size model used as a teaching aid and weighs about 140 pounds.
The simulator will allow emergency personnel to visualize injuries using props and simulated contamination.
Responders would be able to treat, decontaminate and bandage wounds, provide airway assistance and start treatments such as IVs and medication delivery.
The manikin could then be fully decontaminated and evaluated.
No match from the city is required for the grant.
The city’s fire department hosts the SC Pee Dee Region WMD/hazardous materials and SC Urban Search and Rescue Type 2 teams. Both teams can be called to any facility in the Pee Dee region to respond to incidents.
