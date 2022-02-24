A coalition of local Myrtle Beach musicians gathered in Nance Plaza Tuesday night to raise money for a mobile recording studio and tour bus for local artist Swani Love.
Love, who organized the Live By Love festival with support from the Myrtle Beach chamber and Big Mike’s Soul Food, plans to take the live-in bus on tour across the country and to California while letting kids use the mobile recording studio for free. Love said a portion of the money earned will be donated to the non-profit Hug Your People, which supplies comfy pull-wagons to kids battling cancer.
“I believe music is a universal language and I think that if we tuned more into our creativity and the things that are important to us and we’re able to express ourselves, there’d be a lot less problems in the world,” Love said. “So that’s what Live By Love is and that’s what this event is.”
Love, 23, has been playing guitar since she was a kid, but never had the confidence to sing in public until about a year ago. She used to just play in her room until her roommate, also a musician, gave her tips on how to improve her vocal technique and she finally gained the confidence to start singing in public. Since then, she’s frequented open-mic nights and connected with the area’s music community.
“I know I have kind of like a mediocre voice,” Love said. “So my thing is, if I have the confidence to come up and sing, I want to encourage the next Beyoncé, Christina Aguilera, Adele. I know they’re out there but they’re too afraid to sing. So if I’m up there with my voice, there’s somebody out there who can come up and just take over the world with their voice, and that’s my mission, really.”
The Live By Love line-up included fire dancers Hula Fire Entertainment, local singer-songwriters and local rappers like QBall Grady and Denzell Small, who performs as NewImag3.
NewImag3, who also has a clothing line, started rapping as a teen when he would drum the beat for his friends to rap over during school lunch breaks. Eventually he started writing his own lyrics. About 12 years ago, he transitioned to performing gospel rap.
“I was about 20. I was locked up and I realized that the case I was locked up on, I actually wrote a rap about it and spoke it into existence,” he said. “I realized I wanted to do something different with my words. So if I was able to speak something negative into my life, I wanted to speak something positive into my life.”
QBall Grady also used to perform secular hip hop and rap until he transitioned to a gospel message while keeping the same music style.
“He woke me up,” Grady said of God’s influence on his music. “I used to be in a completely different type of lifestyle. But when He changed me and He saved me and helped me get out of the sin I was living, He helped me plant seeds by this music.”
Singer-songwriter Melanie Turner, who performs as Lady Love, met Swani Love at a music festival in Surfside Beach, and wanted to contribute to the fundraiser for the mobile recording studio.
Lady Love started singing when she was kid and singing her books made learning easier.
“I had a hard time staying focused on just reading the words,” she said. “It made more sense, because I have a speech impediment, I would remember it better by singing some things. It’s a way of learning, but for me it’s through music and sounds and the vibrations of sounds and how it feels inside.”
At 48, Lady Love considers herself a “mother goose” of the local music community, and enjoys “nurturing the community and their passions, whether it’s music, art, dance, whatever it might be, to bring it out. Because I feel we’re our more joyful self when that happens.”
The music went on until shortly before 9 p.m. Swani Love said she plans to hold more festivals, and hopefully one as early as this summer, and eventually include larger touring acts.
“I want to bring not only locals, but I want to let people know we have something like this in Myrtle Beach, because we don’t right now,” she said. “I want it to be a melting pot, I want all different types of music, multi-genre type deal, and just to bring the energy.”
Going forward, Swani Love said she hopes to continue playing music. “As long as I have the ability, now that I’m no longer afraid, I want to take music as far as it’ll take me,” she said. Whatever experiences I can have with music for as long as I can have them, that’s the idea.”
