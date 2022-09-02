The revitalization of downtown Myrtle Beach has reached a turning point.
During a workshop meeting Thursday, city council members were provided an update on improvements involving the Arts & Innovation District and surrounding areas.
Assistant City Manager Brian Tucker said phase 1B for the downtown master plan is underway, focusing on utility infrastructure such as water and sewage lines.
“The sign this sends to everybody locally, and external investors and developers, is we’re doing this,” Tucker said. “We’re at a point now where we’re ready to do it.”
A timeline given to council indicates the city plans to enter into contracts with developers by February with the hopes of construction starting in late March.
Once construction gets underway, a chunk of the area around Oak Street will be shut down as crews work on underground pipelines. The intersections that are to be closed feature Jackson Street, Broadway Street, 8th Avenue North and 9th Avenue North.
Chris Miller, the city’s infrastructure project manager, said the projected completion date for the new phase is 2027.
Tucker said the overall cost of phase 1B is about $12 million. He said the city has $6 million funded and the remaining money will be utilized through bonds.
Miller said the total costs for the utility infrastructure in the Arts & Innovation District will be about $26.7 million, which includes the $12 million for phase 1B. Utility infrastructure includes water, sewer and road construction.
The progress in the Arts & Innovation District can be seen primarily along 9th Avenue North with the HTC Aspire Hub and the parking lots behind the row of buildings from Nance Plaza to Broadway Street.
Tucker said the parking lots are built for longevity with a 100-year life expectancy.
“It was created and designed for sustainability, the ability to manage its own stormwater without having to acquire property or eat up parking spaces for stormwater retention ponds,” Tucker said. “It sets the tone for the type of development that we want to do. If we’re willing to do this for a parking lot, what else are we going to do and how else are we going to invest in the city?”
The Arts & Innovation District includes the area of Main Street, Broadway Street, Oak Street and 9th Avenue North.
The district is planned to feature amenities for residents and tourists, including shops, restaurants, a theater, a new library and housing.
City Councilman John Krajc called Thursday a “momentous day” for the city, praising previous and current city staff for guiding the city to where it is today.
“This is what will show investors that the foundation, the infrastructure, the roadways, the electrical everything is in place so that they can make their move and privately invest in the public project of the city of Myrtle Beach,” Krajc said.
Miller said it’s hard to pinpoint an overall cost for everything pertaining to the Arts & Innovation District.
However, there were some costs discussed during Thursday’s presentation.
The new theater planned for the district is expected to cost around $12.8 million, Tucker said. The new theater is part of a partnership between Coastal Carolina University and the city.
Following meetings with the university earlier this week, Tucker believes the city and CCU will be finalizing contracts soon.
Tucker said the theater will be used 317 days the first year and is expected to bring more than 29,500 new visitors to the area. But over a decade, Tucker said, the theater could bring in more than 350,000 new visitors to the Arts & Innovation District.
Along with a new theater, Chapin Library will also be getting an upgrade.
During Thursday’s presentation, the three-story community library was discussed. As in previous plans, it is drawn in to serve as the focal point for the community hub inside the Arts & Innovation District.
Tucker said there are no plans of what to do with the current Chapin Library building now.
Tucker said the city will likely move forward with the construction of other projects as phase 1B continues.
Tucker anticipates the construction of “vertical buildings” to take place in the next year or two.
