About 20 people were displaced after a Monday evening fire at the Shady Rest Hotel on the 1900 block of South Ocean Boulevard, according to the Red Cross and Myrtle Beach Fire Department.
No injuries were reported.
The Red Cross said its disaster team members " are virtually responding to provide financial assistance for immediate needs like shelter, food and clothes to the families impacted."
According to MBFD Captain Jonathan Evans, only one dwelling unit was damaged.
However, said city spokesman Mark Kruea, the whole building had to be shut down because of loss of power.
Evans said the loss of power meant residents couldn't stay in their rooms.
The cause of the fire around 5:45 p.m. Monday is still under investigation, Evans said. It’s unclear when people will be allowed back in their rooms.
Kruea said city staff was meeting with an electrician Tuesday morning to restore power to the sections of the building that were not damaged.
“As our teams work with the families impacted, we are thinking about all of them and want to provide support,” said Red Cross Eastern Chapter Executive Director Amy Brauner in a press release. “This is another sad reminder that fires can happen anywhere at any time and we must always be prepared for such disasters.”
