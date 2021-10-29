On Oct. 6, Gene Ho sat beside three other challengers to Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune at a table in the Robert H. Reed Recreation Center for the year’s first mayoral debate. Ho, slight with thinning black hair that falls past his shoulders, made an impassioned plea for his candidacy, slamming Bethune for failing to attend (she said she had a prior engagement) and pledging to clean the streets.

“On day one after I get elected, I’m going to go downtown, look at the drug dealers in their eye and say, ‘You’ve got 45 days to get out of here!’” Ho proclaimed. “We’re going to park police cars all around the drug houses. I’ve already toured it down there. I know where every single one of them is.”

Ho’s zeal was perhaps the only thing that stood out at the event. Like Ho, the other three challengers — C.D. Rozsa, Bill McClure and Tammie Durant — were political novices whose platforms focused primarily on crime.

But, for a reason absent from the debate questions, Ho is unique: Since 2018, he has immersed himself in the world of QAnon, speaking at QAnon events, hitching himself to prominent QAnon figures and discussing some of QAnon's most extreme conspiracies.

“I knew about this since Q started posting,” Ho said on Andre Popa’s podcast. “One of the things I can say is that it’s taught me a lot.”

The fringe conspiracy posits that the government is secretly controlled by a cabal of satanic pedophiles who retain their youth by drinking the blood of their victims. Supposedly, former President Donald Trump devoted his tenure to fighting that cabal, known as the deep state, leading its members to wage a shadow war against his allies and policy initiatives.

Although it remains a fringe element, recent developments suggest that QAnon isn’t a death sentence in the local GOP. (City races are technically nonpartisan.)

In April, the Horry County Republican Party (HCGOP) elected podcaster Tracy “Beanz” Diaz its state representative, granting her voting powers in state party matters and one of five positions on the local executive board. Just a few years before, she had posted some of the earliest viral QAnon videos to YouTube and co-created the conspiracy’s popular Reddit board.