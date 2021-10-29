On Oct. 6, Gene Ho sat beside three other challengers to Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune at a table in the Robert H. Reed Recreation Center for the year’s first mayoral debate. Ho, slight with thinning black hair that falls past his shoulders, made an impassioned plea for his candidacy, slamming Bethune for failing to attend (she said she had a prior engagement) and pledging to clean the streets.
“On day one after I get elected, I’m going to go downtown, look at the drug dealers in their eye and say, ‘You’ve got 45 days to get out of here!’” Ho proclaimed. “We’re going to park police cars all around the drug houses. I’ve already toured it down there. I know where every single one of them is.”
Ho’s zeal was perhaps the only thing that stood out at the event. Like Ho, the other three challengers — C.D. Rozsa, Bill McClure and Tammie Durant — were political novices whose platforms focused primarily on crime.
But, for a reason absent from the debate questions, Ho is unique: Since 2018, he has immersed himself in the world of QAnon, speaking at QAnon events, hitching himself to prominent QAnon figures and discussing some of QAnon's most extreme conspiracies.
“I knew about this since Q started posting,” Ho said on Andre Popa’s podcast. “One of the things I can say is that it’s taught me a lot.”
The fringe conspiracy posits that the government is secretly controlled by a cabal of satanic pedophiles who retain their youth by drinking the blood of their victims. Supposedly, former President Donald Trump devoted his tenure to fighting that cabal, known as the deep state, leading its members to wage a shadow war against his allies and policy initiatives.
Although it remains a fringe element, recent developments suggest that QAnon isn’t a death sentence in the local GOP. (City races are technically nonpartisan.)
In April, the Horry County Republican Party (HCGOP) elected podcaster Tracy “Beanz” Diaz its state representative, granting her voting powers in state party matters and one of five positions on the local executive board. Just a few years before, she had posted some of the earliest viral QAnon videos to YouTube and co-created the conspiracy’s popular Reddit board.
And while Bethune has a larger war chest and stronger institutional backing, Ho's starpower on the Republican circuit could prove a valuable asset among HCGOP voters.
“Probably some of you guys know me,” Ho said at an HCGOP meet-and-greet on Oct. 4. “Because during that time five years ago, I became Donald Trump’s personal campaign photographer.”
This unique proximity to the former president has elevated Ho’s profile among Q adherents, said Ben Decker, CEO of digital investigations consultancy Memetica.
“He has a higher in-group status than people who just support QAnon because he’s actually been in Trump’s orbit,” Decker said.
Ho, who has in recent years published an Amazon bestselling book and spoken at events for former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, has come under scrutiny for his ties to QAnon, most recently in an article for Rolling Stone. But a review of his past interviews, social media activity and speeches reveals that existing news reports have provided only a cursory glance at his involvement.
The first part of this series will take a closer look at Ho’s background, and elucidate the ways he has communicated with QAnon followers.
When contacted by myhorrynews.com in July, Ho declined to comment.
“Hello… and off the record and not for print,” Ho wrote in a text message, without first obtaining an off-the-record agreement. “Not interested in talking to the media right now. And might not talk to the media for the duration of the campaign...In a later time I may give one media outlet exclusive access. But I may just forgo all media for the whole campaign. Thank you.”
Ho declined subsequent interview requests in October.
Subliminal messaging
Although Ho has addressed QAnon by name, understanding the extent of his involvement requires some familiarity with its obscure lexicon.
QAnon’s name derives from cryptic, anonymous posts on image boards 4chan and later 8chan and 8kun signed with a Q, which supposedly stood for the user’s Q-level security clearance.
The dispatches, known as Q drops, outlined an insider’s theory that then-President Trump was working to arrest members of a deep state and send them to Guantanamo Bay — a day known as “the storm,” in reference to an unexplained comment Trump made in the White House’s State Dining Room. “You guys know what this represents,” Trump said to photographers, on Oct 5, 2017, just a few weeks before the first Q drop. “Maybe it’s the calm before the storm.”
Tweeting or retweeting Q-related hashtags (hyperlinked words following a pound sign) at least 10 times between July 2018 and June 2020, Ho often used this terminology to promote his book, “Trumpography: How Biblical Principles Paved the Way to the American Presidency,” a memoir of his time photographing the Trump campaign that argues the former president is a prophet of God.
The first instance demonstrates how Ho plugged these terms into Twitter’s hashtag function — which links to a feed of tweets including the same hashtags — to market his book directly to QAnon followers. “Perhaps Trump is actually used by God?” read the tweet, posted on July 2, 2018. “Why relevant? Maybe I would know? #wwg1wga #GreatAwakening.”
Notably, the hashtag “wwg1wga” stands for the quote “Where we go one we go all” from the storm-themed movie “The White Squall,” while “GreatAwakening” refers to the process by which one starts to uncover the deep state conspiracy. The popular QAnon hashtags embedded his tweets about “Trumpography” into twitter feeds devoted to the conspiracy.
Ho also promoted his book by linking himself to prominent QAnon figures, tapping into their sizable and online audiences.
In one post, he tweeted a photo of “Trumpography” on the Amazon bestsellers list next to @prayingmedic’s “Calm before the Storm” and “QAnon: An invitation to The Great Awakening,” which was co-written by Dustin Nemos under the pen-name “WWG1WGA.”
Both Nemos and @prayingmedic’s Twitter accounts have been banned for spreading Q-related content.
“Note the others on the chart: @prayingmedic and @DustinNemos,” Ho's tweet, published in March 2020, read in part. “Yep...Something GREAT is happening in America.”
Twitter’s retweet function, which enables users to repost tweets from other accounts on their timeline, similarly enabled engagement with QAnon followers.
In one instance, Ho retweeted a post linking to his book that included the hashtags “#QAnons #MAGA #WWG1WGA.”
In another, on Dec. 14, 2019, Ho retweeted a user who distributed Q stickers at the U.S. Capitol Building after a QAnon rally, a striking image given the prevalence Q symbology would have at the Capitol riot just over a year later.
“Passed out Q stickers to some offices in both Senate and Congress buildings,” read the tweet, which was posted by @WalkWithQ_1. “Met some of our favorites at the Q rally on 9/11.” Among the many “favorites” tagged in the tweet were Nemos and Ho. (The retweet no longer appears on Ho’s account, though it is stored in the Wayback Machine, a digital archive.)
Ho spoke at the aforementioned Q rally, the “Great Awakening,” which took place on Sept. 11, 2019, near the Washington Monument. While his full speech isn’t available, the HBO Documentary “Q: Into the Storm” captured him referencing adrenochrome, the supposedly rejuvenating compound coursing through the blood of frightened children.
“We know about the adrenochrome,” Ho said from a stage set against a giant Q backdrop. “We know about this stuff and it’s not a conspiracy. It’s you Illuminati bitches. You guys are the losers in your mama’s basement. We’re gonna take America back.”
Perhaps Ho’s most frank acknowledgment of QAnon came in a June 2020 episode of Andre Popa’s podcast, whose show description reads, “As you know by now, I have switched up the Conversation in the Show to Current Events, the QAnon movement and prayer for Potus...We are The Great Awakening!”
When Popa asked about a QAnon theory that John F. Kennedy Jr. faked his death to elude the deep state and would re-emerge to support Trump in 2020, Ho didn't dismiss it. “Do I want him to be alive?” Ho said. “Of course I do. And if it was that it happened that way that would be amazing.”
Toward the end of the podcast, Ho attributed much of his success to the conspiracy. “It’s the Q community that’s basically propping me up because mainstream media don’t want to hear from me,” he said. He also plugged a “Q event”: “As you know I’ve spoken at several Q events and the next one that’s going to be at is July 4 at Mount Rushmore.”
Ho seems to have scaled back his involvement with the conspiracy since then. He stopped tweeting about it in June 2020 and his public mentions of it have been sparse — though he spoke at some Q-related events in the spring and alluded to it on TikTok in August.
In an April 7 appearance on the podcast “Cummings is Culture,” he offered some of his most recent comments about the conspiracy.
“They try to tie me in with this QAnon thing because I give talks at QAnon events,” Ho said. “I also give talks at churches. I give talks at a lot of places.”
“They’re trying to paint QAnon people into one box,” he continued. “Are there extremist viewpoints about QAnon in that box? Absolutely. Is there, you know, other more conservative, ‘Hey, I’m just doing research on the internet’? They fall into the QAnon box, too.”
Ho didn’t specify which box he falls into.
The election year
But in the spring of 2021, Ho opened multiple speaking engagements for Michael Flynn, the former national security adviser who has come to play a significant role in QAnon.
The Red Pill Roadshow, which produced the original “Great Awakening” rally where Ho was caught on camera referencing “adrenochrome,” sponsored several of their events — including a March event in Fort Myers, Florida, that moved to a secret location after news reports highlighting its links to QAnon prompted the original venue to cancel.
“(Flynn's) career in the mainstream political establishment is probably over and doing appearances at fringe conferences he’s at is probably what he’s going to continue doing,” said Joseph Ucinski, a University of Miami professor of political science who studies conspiracy theories.
In mid-April, Gene Ho accompanied Flynn to the Health and Freedom Convention in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Their guest speakers were Sidney Powell, Flynn’s lawyer who had filed dozens of election fraud lawsuits, and Lin Wood, a candidate for S.C. Republican Party chair who had accused Chief Justice John Roberts of pedophilia in a New Year’s Eve tweet and called for then-Vice President Mike Pence to “face execution by firing squad” for “treason” in a tweet on New Year’s Day.
During his speech in Tulsa, Wood invoked QAnon’s wildest conspiracies, drawing an air Q with his finger three times, saying that “Donald Trump is still the president of the United States of America” and claiming that millions of children had disappeared around the world. “There's your Q,” he said while drawing the letter in the air, according to Newsweek. “Q!”
Ho has since explored other conspiracy theories on a podcast he hosts with his wife, Nadean, recently raising concerns about COVID-19 vaccines that can only be described as apocalyptic.
In a September podcast episode, the Hos compared vaccine mandates to human experimentation and entertained, though did not endorse, the conspiracy that the vaccine resembled the “mark of the beast,” alluding to an allegiance to the devil described in the biblical Book of Revelations.
“It’s on everyone’s mind and I’m not obviously saying this is the mark of the beast, but people talk about it as like this is the precursor,” Gene Ho said. “They are pushing it to the point with people that it’s almost like that.”
He then listened silently as Nadean Ho suggested that COVID-19 vaccines could be used to inject mind-control technology.
On Oct. 4, Rolling Stone reported on the podcast episode, as well as Gene Ho’s past ties to QAnon and Nadean Ho’s connections to a website that sold QAnon merchandise.
“Ho also has posted numerous QAnon conspiracy theories on social media, including retweeting a Q ‘drop’ (a post from the anonymous 8chan author) with the hashtag #WWG1WGA in June 2020 and a photo of the American flag against the backdrop of clouds with the caption ‘The storm is upon us’ next to Psalm 18, also with the hashtag #WWG1WGA,” EJ Dickson wrote in Rolling Stone. “In an August 22nd TikTok, he also posted a video montage of Trump with the phrases ‘the calm before the storm’ and ‘light in the darkness,’ both common slogans within the community.”
The article is not the first to cover his past — but it is the only one that has provoked a response from him. On Oct. 19, Gene Ho assailed the story in a 741-word Facebook post asking the FBI and South Carolina Attorney General to investigate the magazine for hate crimes.
“Rolling Stone Magazine wrote an article on what defines Asian Hate,” he wrote. “They then proceeded to meet almost all the criteria in attacking me, a Chinese American.”
“Senate Bill S.937 not only gives Asian Americans unique protections, but also requires an investigation to be done in a timely manner,” he continued. “I am respectfully asking the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigations and the U.S. Justice Department to grant me this protection.”
But in disputing the article’s claims, Gene Ho stated that “I deeply respect those in the Q community" and acknowledged a financial connection to QAnon.
“They falsely claimed that I ‘scrubbed’ my wife’s website PatriotFortyFive of Q mentions in order to run for Mayor,” he wrote. “The truth is – the site is a consignment website and my wife was in a business partnership with someone that was an influencer in the Q community. My wife bought out the partnership and in the split, the merchandise in question was taken off the site. While I deeply respect those in the Q community – a lie was used as a pretext to begin the Asian Hate.”
With just a few days until the election, Gene Ho has continued to refuse inquiries from local media, which has seldom covered his connections to QAnon.
Asked about his ties to the conspiracy, mayoral candidates Brenda Bethune (the incumbent) and Bill McClure expressed some concern but were circumspect.
“There are several things about Gene Ho that concern me,” Bethune said, “his close ties to QAnon being one.”
“I read the Rolling Stone article,” McClure said. “I’m not going to get into that. It’s beyond crazy. I’m going to let the Myrtle Beach public decide what they think of that.”
Two other mayoral candidates, C.D. Rozsa and Tammie Durant, were unconcerned about Ho's ties to QAnon.
“I don’t have any comment at all,” said Durant. “All the candidates I’ve debated with have respected me tremendously, and I respect them the same. We all have our own base of support.”
“Honestly, it really doesn’t bother me,” Rozsa said. “It’s not like it’s Antifa or something.”
“There’s a lot of us down here that believe in some of QAnon,” he continued. “I believe in some of it. I believe the elections are modified or hacked.”
