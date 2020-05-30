A Myrtle Beach man who was shot nine times by drug agents in 2015 plans to speak about police accountability during a Sunday afternoon gathering at City Hall.
Julian Betton, who is paralyzed from the waist down, will make his first public statements since reaching an $8.5 million settlement with the city in February, Betton’s lawyer Jonny McCoy said.
At the 1 p.m. event, McCoy said Betton will be calling for the firing of David Belue, one of the officers who shot him. McCoy posted a video about the event on Facebook Saturday afternoon.
“We are calling for a peaceful, peaceful, not even a protest, a peaceful gathering,” McCoy said.
The Myrtle Beach attorney said the community wants to talk with city leaders about the need for accountability in law enforcement, both on the Grand Strand and elsewhere.
“There was no accountability in the Betton case,” he said. “There’s going to be no accountability moving forward, and those things need to be changed or else we’re going to see stuff happen like we saw in the George Floyd case.”
Floyd was the 46-year-old Minnesota man who died while being detained by police this week. The officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck while he repeatedly said “I can’t breathe” has been charged with third-degree murder.
The incident touched off protests across the country.
A Myrtle Beach spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment Saturday afternoon. Belue was still working for the MBPD at the time the Betton settlement was reached.
Betton case
The drug agents who shot Betton were never charged with a crime.
The shooting happened at Betton’s Withers Swash apartment on April 16, 2015.
Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) agents came to Betton’s apartment looking for drugs. A confidential informant had purchased marijuana from Betton on two prior occasions and authorities had obtained warrants for his arrest, according to public records.
Court records indicate the DEU didn’t have a formal policy for executing search warrants when Betton was shot. Police can obtain no-knock warrants, but agents had a standard warrant when they raided Betton’s apartment that day. That means they would have been required to knock and announce themselves before entering.
Police initially said they had knocked on Betton's door and announced themselves. When they went inside, they said he started shooting at them, prompting them to return fire.
However, the evidence revealed the officers’ accounts were not accurate. Although there’s no body camera or dash cam video of the shooting, Betton had a surveillance system at his apartment and that video depicts what happened outside the home.
“They had lied and lied and lied and lied again,” said Burton Craige, an attorney with Patterson Harkavy, a North Carolina firm that worked with Myrtle Beach-based McCoy on the case, during a news conference in February.
The video shows the officers directing one of Betton's neighbors to get on the ground. One officer then opens a screen door before another rams Betton’s front door. The video does not show an officer knocking. The video has no audio, so it’s unclear what, if anything, was said.
A neighbor who was on the ground told state investigators that the drug agents never knocked or identified themselves as police.
Betton has said he had a gun in his apartment, but he denied shooting at the police.
A State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) investigation determined Betton told the truth: He never fired his weapon.
Yet an independent prosecutor who reviewed the case concluded that the agents who shot Betton — Belue, Frank Waddell and Chris Dennis — acted in self defense.
During a hearing in the civil case in September, federal judges described the case as “horrendous” and “outrageous.”
“How is this case a bad guess in a gray area under our law?” Judge Barbara Milano Keenan said. “It doesn’t even seem to be a guess. They just came in to unload on this guy.”
Betton initially sued the city, Solicitor Jimmy Richardson and the Drug Enforcement Unit. The DEU is an agency made up of officers from departments throughout the region. In 2018, Betton reached a settlement with two of the agents who shot him and several leaders of the DEU for $2.75 million. His final dispute was with the city and officer Belue and a trial had been scheduled to begin in January. However, the settlement was reached prior to a trial.
The total amount of settlement money was $11.25 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.