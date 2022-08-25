A water transmission pipeline could be in the works in Myrtle Beach.
On Tuesday, city council approved a motion to allow for the city to apply for a nearly $12 million grant that would fund the first phase of construction for a 48-inch-wide water transmission main line from Old Bryan Drive to 33rd Avenue North as part of the city’s water system.
A match of $1.9 million from the city is required and will come from the city’s Public Works capital improvements budget.
A transmission main line is an extension that transports water from the main supply or source to a distant area where the water is spread through distribution lines.
Drayton Arnold, the city’s grants manager, said the purpose of this four-phase project is to improve the resiliency and redundancy of the city’s current water transmission line.
“It will also contribute to providing continued enhanced services to the north end of Myrtle Beach as well as North Myrtle Beach,” Arnold said.
The project would extend the existing 48-inch transmission main line near Grand Strand Waste & Sewer Authority’s Myrtle Beach Water Treatment Plant at Mr. Joe White Avenue northward to the existing 36-inch/30-inch water transmission main interconnection with the city of North Myrtle Beach’s water system, which is located across from Cliffwood Estates.
The new water transmission line would run parallel to the current 36-inch water transmission line, which Arnold said was built in 1985.
The existing 36-inch water main line supplements water demand needs of Grand Strand’s water system, located west of the Intracoastal Waterway, through an existing 36-inch interconnection near 62nd Avenue North.
Arnold said the first phase of the project will account for 5,000 linear feet of pipeline while the entire project will feature more than 31,000 linear feet of pipeline.
“We don’t want to change the location of the line because there’s already a line there,” Arnold said. “The most cost-effective way for us to replace that line is to parallel the line.”
The new water line would support existing and projected regional water demand growth within multiple water systems of the area.
Assistant city manager Brian Tucker said projects like these are necessary as Myrtle Beach continues to grow.
“We have to make sure our facilities are functioning to manage the capacity that we have in the city and make sure we have up-to-date infrastructure,” Tucker said.
Janet Curry, Myrtle Beach’s public works director, said while the plan is to have a pipeline 48 inches wide, that size could change.
“It could be bigger when we sit down with our regional partners of Grand Strand and North Myrtle Beach if there is a need for regional transmission capacity for future growth,” Curry said.
Arnold said the current line serves over 41,000 customers in both Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach.
“It provides transmission services to hotels, resorts, residential neighborhoods, really anything past 21st Avenue North,” he said.
While the pipeline does service both Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach will not be assisting in financing phase one of this project.
“We’re paying for the larger water line inside our city limits,” said Myrtle Beach spokesman Mark Kruea. “Beyond our city limits, the pipeline has connectivity but we’re not expanding it beyond our city limits at this point.”
The deadline for the application is Sept. 12. A decision about whether the city gets the grant will be made by February 2023, Arnold said.
As the city waits for a response, Curry said officials will continue to move forward on the project’s design and have conversations with regional partners like Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority and the CIty of North Myrtle Beach about their transmission needs.
If approved, Arnold said the completion of Phase I would not be until December 2024.
“Permitting and bidding has to be on time, the start of the work," Arnold said. "There’s multiple things that have to happen before completion of work."
If the city’s grant application is denied, Tucker said there are still plans to move forward with the project but it will take more time.
“This is a project for us regardless,” Tucker said, adding the city would look to work the project into their capital improvements budget program. “We still recognize the project needs to happen. We’ve got to get it appropriated through council if it doesn’t get funded through the grant.”
