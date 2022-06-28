Fireworks are officially legal within Myrtle Beach city limits.

City council unanimously approved amendments to the previous ordinance regarding fireworks, making them not only legal but also decriminalizing them as well.

“This is the most restrictive fireworks ordinance that we believe we can implement,” city councilman Gregg Smith said. “I would like to implement a more strict one but we’d need to get our friends in the state government to help us out with that.”

The amended ordinance makes it legal for people 18 or older to shoot off fireworks on private property from 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. on any day of the week. The exception to the time restrictions is until 12:30 a.m. on July 4, July 5, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

Fireworks are still prohibited from public beaches, beach accesses, government land adjacent to the beach and public streets or rights of way. Fireworks are also banned from public parks and other public property at all times, with the exception of city approval.

City spokesman Mark Kruea said the ordinance will be signed by the mayor this week, making fireworks legal in the city ahead of the Fourth of July holiday. He added the city’s fireworks ordinance is now compliant with state law.

In 2011, the S.C. Attorney General's Office released an opinion stating fireworks restrictions would be permissible as long violations were considered civil infractions with fees, not criminal charges with jail time and heavy fines.

For years, the city has held that not only the use of fireworks inside city limits was illegal, but possessing fireworks could be considered a misdemeanor with penalties ranging from $500 to 30 days in jail.

With the amended ordinance, violators may now face a $250 civil fine for the first violation and $500 for each subsequent violation within 12 months of the first violation.

The removal of that criminal penalty brings relief to people like Michelle Turner, manager of Phantom Fireworks on Waccamaw Boulevard. In years past, Turner said she's had to direct people to as far as Georgetown County to shoot off fireworks.