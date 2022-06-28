Fireworks are officially legal within Myrtle Beach city limits.
City council unanimously approved amendments to the previous ordinance regarding fireworks, making them not only legal but also decriminalizing them as well.
“This is the most restrictive fireworks ordinance that we believe we can implement,” city councilman Gregg Smith said. “I would like to implement a more strict one but we’d need to get our friends in the state government to help us out with that.”
The amended ordinance makes it legal for people 18 or older to shoot off fireworks on private property from 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. on any day of the week. The exception to the time restrictions is until 12:30 a.m. on July 4, July 5, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.
Fireworks are still prohibited from public beaches, beach accesses, government land adjacent to the beach and public streets or rights of way. Fireworks are also banned from public parks and other public property at all times, with the exception of city approval.
City spokesman Mark Kruea said the ordinance will be signed by the mayor this week, making fireworks legal in the city ahead of the Fourth of July holiday. He added the city’s fireworks ordinance is now compliant with state law.
In 2011, the S.C. Attorney General's Office released an opinion stating fireworks restrictions would be permissible as long violations were considered civil infractions with fees, not criminal charges with jail time and heavy fines.
For years, the city has held that not only the use of fireworks inside city limits was illegal, but possessing fireworks could be considered a misdemeanor with penalties ranging from $500 to 30 days in jail.
With the amended ordinance, violators may now face a $250 civil fine for the first violation and $500 for each subsequent violation within 12 months of the first violation.
The removal of that criminal penalty brings relief to people like Michelle Turner, manager of Phantom Fireworks on Waccamaw Boulevard. In years past, Turner said she's had to direct people to as far as Georgetown County to shoot off fireworks.
“I don’t like that we have to send them out of our county to do that,” Turner said.
With fireworks now being legal in the city, Turner is excited for this new era and believes this change will bring great positivity to the area.
“The community wants it. They do. They’re asking for it,” Turner said. “The tourists coming in definitely want it but it’s just a matter of they don’t want to get fined or anything. We’re a tourism city. We run off of tourism. Why not cater to those what they’re wanting?”
There are roughly 20 fireworks supply stores across the county, none of which are in Myrtle Beach city limits. For fireworks businesses to operate within the city, Kruea said the city would have to amend certain zoning ordinances to welcome those stores in the city.
Under the new ordinance, city councilman John Krajc said the changes give the police department a better structure on enforcing the ordinance. He said the previous ordinance made it harder for officers to issue fines as well as find those involved in fireworks-related incidents and complaints.
Krajc is no stranger to fireworks-related complaints.
During Tuesday’s meeting, he detailed two fireworks-related incidents he’s dealt with in the past week. He said one incident involved fireworks being thrown at his house from a car and another incident involved teenagers shooting fireworks at each other.
Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said incidents like the ones Krajc described have increased over the years.
“The focus of this change is to come into compliance with state law to ensure our community members and visitors understand and are educated on what is legal and safe within our community and state,” Vest said.
Krajc thanked the Myrtle Beach Police Department for their assistance and noted how this law not only gives better guidance to the department but also protects the city from any potential liability issues.
“I personally wish they still weren’t allowed but if it shields the city from liability then it helps us,” Krajc said.
Under the revised ordinance, it is unlawful to shoot fireworks at people, animals, buildings and vehicles. The ordinance also bans shooting fireworks within 500 feet of a church, hospital or school as well as within 300 feet of a gas station.
As the holiday weekend approaches, safety is major talking point when it comes to fireworks.
According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), fireworks were involved with an estimated 11,500 injuries treated in U.S. hospital emergency departments last year – with 74 percent of those injuries occurring between June 18, 2021 and July 18, 2021.
The CPSC said they received reports of nine non-occupational fireworks-related deaths in 2021.
Turner said she preaches safety to her customers.
“We always practice safety,” she said. “We have safety flyers around the store for each item.”
Another issue that comes with fireworks is the repercussions they could have with those residents who have post-traumatic stress disorder or animals.
Turner encourages people to be courteous to their neighbors and understand who your neighbors are.
“If you know somebody that has PTSD, know when to shoot, know where to shoot and just be kind to each other,” she said.
Krajc echoed Turner’s sentiments and called on the state legislature for some more detailed restrictions regarding fireworks.
“Loud noises affect our animals across the city. Our furry friends, our pets. Those things have to be considered,” he said. “I think that the state legislature needs to do some work in stricter fireworks ordinances, especially also considering our dunes when there are burn bans in effect as well as our sea oats on the coastline. We have a lot of environmental factors that need to be considered too.”
Krajc wants people to enjoy the upcoming Fourth of July holiday but keep in mind the potential firepower one might be dealing with should people handle fireworks.
“Fireworks are explosives and they have to be treated as such,” Krajc said. “They’re not a toy to be shot at each other. They’re not a toy to be put too close a home or too close to vehicles or too close to people. Have a good time but remember safety is absolutely paramount.”
