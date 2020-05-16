The Early Myrtle Beach & The War Years tour and the Myrtle Beach History, Movies & Music tour, suspended in March because of COVID-19 restrictions, will resume Monday and continue through May 30.
The tours will not be held on Sunday, May 24.
The tours are especially appropriate now, as May marks the 75th anniversary of the end of WWll in Europe.
Myrtle Beach played a significant role in that era, tour creator and narrator Kathryn Hedgepath said, although, she added, many people are not aware of that.
Instead of taking the tours on the trolly, guests will stay in their own vehicles, be looped into a conference call, and hear the narration over their telephones.
To get involved, visit Evenbrite.com, purchase the $25 ticket, and that will be good for four calls, no matter how many people are able to hear the call.
Other options are to go to Facebook @Myrtle Beach History Tours or to email MyrtleBeachHistoryTours@gmail.com.
Hedgepath said a car with several family members can listen in on one call. And, a grandparent in a nursing home or in another part of the country can listen on another call.
Ticket holders will be called on the day and time of their tour, and they will stay in their cars during the 90-minute events.
The tours would, Hedgepath suggested, make a great gift for someone out of town.
The Early Myrtle Beach & The War Years tours are from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and the Myrtle Beach History, Movies & Music tours are from 2-3:30 p.m.
It is requested that if people choose to have their car windows open, or if their convertible top is down, that they stay at least six feet away from other vehicles.
Vehicles such as golf carts, mopeds, electric bikes or any non-motorized means of transportation will not be allowed.
The tours, through Carolina Limousine, will include separate conference calls from each of the four locations.
Those locations, Hedgepath said in a prepared statement, will tell the stories of Myrtle Beach’s earliest years.
One of those locations, Pine Lakes Country Club, locally known as The Granddaddy, was Myrtle Beach’s first golf course and is credited with being the birthplace of “Sports Illustrated.”
The club’s history goes back to 1927 when it was founded as Ocean Forest Golf Club and Inn.
Another site, the former Rivoli Theatre in Myrtle Beach, was the site of the only world premier of a movie by a major motion picture studio, Hedgepath said.
“MGM’s 'Don’t Make Waves' was introduced to the public here during the 1967 Sun Fun Festival,” she said, adding that “The movie’s featured actors, the then Mr. Universe Dave Draper, and Sharon Tate were in town for the festivities.”
The Myrtle Beach Train depo, also one of the stops, “fell out of use and was on the verge of demolition, when concerned citizens led by local historian and photographer Jack Thompson raised the money to renovate it,” she said.
The depot is now a popular event venue.
The history, movies and music tour will also include a history of the mural at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
“The tour is actually four experiences in one," Hedgepath, who is the author of “Myrtle Beach Movies,” said.
The guest can meet the narrator’s car at any of the locations or at all of them.
Each conference call will be placed when the narrator has reached each stop and has allowed those driving the route time to get there. There will be no calls between stops.
The Early Myrtle Beach & the War Years tour will include stories from 1941-45 when there were U-boat threats off the coast, and the arrival of German POWs.
The Myrtle Beach History, Movies & Music tour talks tells about Myrtle Beach coming of age in the mid-20th Century to the present.
It will talk about the movies that were made or premiered in the area, and the significance of music, from beach music to country.
“Myrtle Beach has some wonderful historical stories, many of which people don’t know, and they really tie into national and world history,” Hedgepath said.
