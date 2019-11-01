Local organizations want to stomp out domestic violence and bullying in the community and raise awareness through a free event in Myrtle Beach this weekend.
Organized by the Let’s Stop The Violence Committee and Italian Heritage Charitable Council, the “Let’s Stop the Violence!” event will be held Saturday at Myrtle Beach High School.
“Its an empowerment event,” said Fred Nesta with the Let’s Stop the Violence Committee.
Dave Albin worked with Tony Robbins after attending one of his seminars, and will share some motivational words. Nesta said the speaker’s life changed after he walked on hot coals at the seminar, and he hopes for a walk on special, sanitized glass led by Albin that is planned for this week’s gathering has the same impact.
“There is a whole slew of people excited,” Nesta said.
Not only are those who have experienced abuse or trauma invited to participate, he added, but other members of the community, including those with everyday fears.
There will also board breaking at the event, in addition to other activities such as face painting and a 50/50 drawing for money prizes.
Additionally, attendees will join hands during the event for a Circle of Hope and members of groups like nonprofit organizations and law enforcement will be on hand to provide information about resources.
The first 500 event goers will receive free T-shirts, and lunch will be provided at no cost.
Organizers have been taking donations to support the event, and Nesta said part of any leftover money would benefit nonprofits like the Rape Crisis Center.
Nesta has been involved with fundraising for a new domestic violence shelter in Horry County, and estimated that over $100,000 or so has been raised so far. The Myrtle Beach Police department has been selling T-shirts for $20 in an effort to garner funds for the shelter.
Introductions and an opening prayer at Saturday’s event are scheduled for 11 a.m. at Myrtle Beach High School, located at 3302 Robert M. Grissom Parkway.
