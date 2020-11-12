Parking is a problem for downtown employees, but now city leaders have made space in the rule book to make it easier.
Myrtle Beach City Council approved an oceanfront employee parking decal program at Tuesday's meeting.
Folks with jobs east of Kings Highway are eligible to buy a decal for $50, regardless of where they live. The decal enables the employees to park at any of the city’s 1,465 coin-operated metered spots.
Brian Schmitt of the city’s downtown development office said the expansion of the city’s parking program is needed because many oceanfront businesses do not provide for employee parking, leading to some employees parking illegally. And, he said, that has created an enforcement issue: some drivers see a car parked illegally in a grassy patch so other drivers follow suit.
He added that some employees simply can’t afford to feed the meters while they work.
“Talking to a lot of business owners in the oceanfront area, these are hospitality employees, and most of them are paid by the hour,” Mayor Brenda Bethune said. “When you’re making $13 to $16 an hour and you have to pay by the hour to go to work, that can also create a lot of turnover. I think this is a great program.”
Council member John Krajc agreed the program is needed, but he questioned the cost.
“I’m wondering if $50 is too high for the program,” he said, reminding council members he had worked on the boulevard and $13 to $16 hourly pay is a high estimate. “I am concerned about employees working paycheck to paycheck.”
Fellow council member Jackie Vereen Hatley, who owns the Sea Dip Oceanfront Resort, countered that employers could buy the decals and then deduct the cost little by little from the employee’s paycheck.
Currently the city offers four alternatives for parking. City residents receive a free decal with proof of residency and a paid vehicle tax receipt. The resident decal allows for parking at any city-owned parking space. People who live outside of the city can buy an annual parking pass for $100 that’s good at city parking between 21st Avenue North and 6th Avenue South. Visitors can purchase a seven-day pass for $30 that’s good at metered parking spaces. And the city offers metered parking at coin-operated spaces, lots that require credit card payment and phone app lots.
The city complies with state law, allowing for free parking for vehicles that have a valid handicapped, Purple Heart, Disabled American Veterans or Medal of Honor license tag or hang tag.
City parking lots and metered parking spaces are enforced seven days a week March 1-Oct. 31. Parking citations begin at $30, and the fine can double if unpaid for 30 days.
Schmitt said the employee decal program is limited to coin-operated meter spaces because the pay stations and smart meter lots are generally close to the ocean and are high revenue generating locations.
“We thought about how someone would beat the system so to speak,” he said. “We’re not really worried about it. The decals are nonrefundable, so if they lose their job or quit, it’s just not an issue. They can’t get their money back, and the decals expire after one year.”
