Myrtle Beach’s beach advisory committee in a vote Wednesday asked city staff to come up with an ordinance to allow smaller wind-driven shading devices on the beach next year for a trial run.
The committee asked staff to limit the size of the devices to no more than 80 square feet and to limit the location to residential areas. Determining the exact size, time period and location restrictions will be up to staff.
“I think the bigger picture is that I don’t think the wind-driven shading devices are gonna go away; there’s just gonna be more of them,” said committee chair Steve Taylor. “We can either address that somehow now or we can just draw a line in the sand, no pun intended, and say ‘We’re not gonna allow it.’”
Once the committee gets the ordinance, they can choose to recommend or not recommend the ordinance to city council, or ask staff to make some changes to the rules before deciding whether to recommend it.
City council ultimately will make the decision whether to approve the ordinance.
The vote came over the objections of Myrtle Beach police and ocean rescue. Police Master Cpl. Kevin Lark said his department dealt with around 1,500 calls for tents on the beach over the summer.
“Fifteen hundred calls in three months takes up a lot of our time,” Lark said. “If we change the ordinance now to allow any sort of wind-propelled shading device, we’re gonna get that same argument of ‘Well I can’t have a tent but this guy’s got his whatever it is, Shibumi or whatever else, a couple feet away from me,’ and that’s gonna be a problem. We’re gonna be fighting that fight all day long. You can’t have one and not the other. So we just need to leave it alone, the way it is now.”
During the discussion and before the vote, two co-founders of one wind-driven shading device, Shibumi Shade, argued that giving people more options would actually mean less problems for police.
“People want to use the Shibumi Shade because it’s a better product than an umbrella,” said Shibumi co-founder Scott Barnes. “I don’t think it’s going to cause the people that were coming to the beach already to overpopulate the beach all of a sudden. I think it’s just a matter of allowing people to instead of using an umbrella, use a Shibumi.”
In Horry County, wind-driven shading devices are allowed in Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach during the off-season, but not during the main summer season. Horry County beaches don’t allow them at all. But they are allowed in Surfside Beach, and a lot of other beaches up and down the coast of the Carolinas and Virginia.
“The way we’ve seen it play out for example in Ocean Isle where they just changed their rule, they’re seeing fewer issues with ordinance violations and run-ins between beach patrol and beach-goers,” said Shibumi co-founder Alex Slater. “I’d encourage us to consider what’s happening on that beach as well.”
Several people from the public attended the committee, and most of them spoke in support of allowing wind-driven shading devices like the Shibumi. One couple was against it, citing concerns about over-crowding on the beach and potential noise issues.
But the committee ultimately voted 4-1 to ask staff to come up with an ordinance for a trial run, with Taylor abstaining from the vote.
“I just want to make sure we look at how we make this better for everybody on the beach,” said committee member Randy Wallace, who voted in favor of writing an ordinance. “Without trying it, we don’t know if it’s gonna cut down on the number of complaints or not.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.