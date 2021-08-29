Myrtle Beach City Hall will be closed Monday so crews can repair damage caused by a ruptured water heater, according to a news release from the city.
The damage was done overnight and the city made the announcement Sunday morning. The first and second floors of the building, which is at 937 Broadway St., were affected.
City staff will work remotely on Monday, the release said.
Although filing for city council is underway, candidates have until noon on Friday (Sept. 3) to file, so there is still time.
Candidates must file a statement of candidacy with the city clerk by the deadline. The State Ethics Commission also requires candidates to file a campaign disclosure form and statements of economic interest.
Anyone with questions about the process may contact the city clerk at jadkins@cityofmyrtlebeach.com.
Check back for updates.
