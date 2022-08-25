A former employee of Myrtle Beach City Councilman Mike Chestnut’s restaurant filed a lawsuit this month alleging that he and his business shorted tips and paid employees lower wages than what the law requires.
Filed on Aug. 1, the lawsuit states that Chestnut and his restaurant, Big Mike’s Soul Food, violated the South Carolina Payment of Wages Act (SCPWA) for several years.
Chestnut's son and the restaurant's general manager, Michael “Coby” Chestnut, is also listed as a defendant in the lawsuit. The restaurant is located on 16th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach and opened in 2012.
Evangeline Pointer said in her lawsuit that the restaurant illegally deducted tips from Pointer’s and other servers’ pay without their consent and paid them below minimum wage for performing job duties where they couldn’t receive tips, such as cleaning work and attending meetings.
Pointer said in the suit that she worked at the restaurant from March 2017 to April 2022 and is filing the lawsuit on behalf of herself and other servers who had the same experience at the restaurant.
The complaint said Big Mike’s used an unlawful tip credit and tip pooling scheme that included servers putting portions of their tips into a “mandatory Tip Pool with the Defendants’ busboys.” The lawsuit also alleges servers had to give a portion of their tips to “supervisors, managers, and/or the ‘house.’”
Pointer also claims the defendants would keep tips left by curbside pick-up and to-go orders as well as tips left at private parties and catered events.
Big Mike’s Soul Food paid Pointer and other servers only $2.13 an hour while doing “non-tipping work” such as deep cleaning or attending companywide meetings instead of giving them the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour as defined in the Fair Labor Standards Act, the suit says.
Pointer is requesting the court order the defendants to “amend their wage and hour policies to comply applicable with state law,” and is seeking damages in the amount of wages due as well as three times the full amount of their deducted wages.
Chestnut declined to comment on the lawsuit. Pointer’s attorney, William Luse, did not respond to request for comment.
