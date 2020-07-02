The city of Myrtle Beach will not hold a Fourth of July fireworks show this weekend because of officials' concerns about the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.
"We need to do all we can at the moment to encourage social distancing," city spokesman Mark Kruea said in a news release. "Rather than risk that people might gather too closely to watch the fireworks show on Saturday night, we are postponing the show until December 31, when we can celebrate the New Year with a bang."
Some other fireworks shows planned for the holiday weekend have also been called off because of coronavirus concerns. Earlier this week, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans canceled the July 3 show planned for TicketReturn.Com Field. Shows in Murrells Inlet and Cherry Grove have been canceled, too.
Although local fireworks stores have seen an increase in sales — in part because of the show cancellations — it's illegal to purchase or even possess fireworks in the city of Myrtle Beach. The crime is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $500 and/or 30 days in jail.
