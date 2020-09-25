Myhorrynews.com swept nearly all of the top honors in this year’s S.C. Press Association contest for weekly newspapers, including the coveted Journalist of the Year award.
Christian Boschult, who has worked for the company since 2018, was named the state’s top weekly reporter.
Myhorrynews.com also received the Jay Bender Award for Assertive Journalism and the Montgomery Shurr FOI Award. Boschult’s work was also part of those entries.
“It’s not surprising that Christian is the weekly Journalist of the Year,” editor Charles Perry said. “He’s done some impressive work that has made an impact on this community. I don’t think the school district would have been as open about a state investigation of its building program had Christian not pushed for that transparency. The public wouldn’t have known about the failures of the Atlantic Beach Police Department. He fought — and is still fighting — to make local officials accountable.”
A Texas native, Boschult has covered stories along the Grand Strand since 2016, first at The Sun News and for the last two years at myhorrynews.com. His primary beat is the North Strand, though he also writes about politics, education and sports across Horry County.
Along with the Journalist of the Year honor, Boschult also won first place for investigative reporting for a story about how the Atlantic Beach police failed to investigate cases. His reporting revealed that 75% of Atlantic Beach’s general sessions court warrants — those reserved for the most severe crimes —were dismissed without an indictment. Boschult also won a first-place prize for enterprise reporting, placed second in public service and took third in the Judson Chapman Award, which is open to newspapers of all sizes in the state.
Overall, myhorrynews.com staffers won more than 35 awards in the state contest. Janet Morgan, the company’s visual editor, won 16 individual honors, including multiple awards for her photography and video journalism.
For the second straight year, myhorrynews.com received the President’s Cup, a prize given to the company that receives the most awards in its respective category.
