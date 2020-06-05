Myrtle Beach city leaders are talking about tightening their own belts so residential tax rates remain steady and services don’t sag in the upcoming fiscal year.
One prominent service is the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
Chief Amy Prock announced the city has been awarded more than $1.4 million in a federal grant that can be used to hire 10 new officers to aid in community and intelligence-led policing. Prock said the grant will pay for the officers’ salary for three years at $648,000 annually with a 25% local match.
A few years ago, the city council vowed to support the police retention and recruitment plan of hiring 10 new officers a year for seven years.
City Manager John Pedersen cautioned the council that even though the city has available funding for the officers, they will not be on the streets until next Memorial Day because of recruitment and training. But he noted there could be an added benefit to safety by July if the council approves a $500,000 expenditure to start an ambassador program in the downtown area.
Recently the city council had put off voting on the ambassador program, which could be provided through the company Block by Block and operate under the city’s downtown development office. The proposed contract has nine to 17 ambassadors and two team leaders working from 6th Avenue South to 29th Avenue North from the boulevard to Kings Highway and reaching over into the Arts and Innovation District.
Lauren Clever of the city's downtown development office said the ambassador program is designed to heighten the public’s perception of the area by providing services such as cleaning, safety, hospitality, landscaping and social outreach. Clever said the ambassadors are not police officers, but will provide services such as walking people to their cars at night.
Prock said she supports the idea of ambassadors in the downtown area since the ambassadors could be an extra pair of eyes and ears for the police, help build relationships with community and business leaders as well as providing social service information to those living in the area.
Council members are expected to discuss the budget, a few ordinances changes and the ambassador program at the next city council meeting on Tuesday, beginning at 10 a.m. at the Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center off Mr. Joe White Avenue and Oak Street.
“If you kind of look back at what we’ve learned over the last couple of weeks, I guess it reinforces my beliefs that the reputation of the community does rise and fall over what happens downtown,” Pedersen said.
The past few weeks have included several shootings and one death in the downtown, the Ocean Boulevard area.
On Sunday there was a pair of protests calling for an end to police brutality that centered on George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis. The protests stretched from the boulevard to city hall and the police station. While the first protest was peaceful, the second ended in a clash as many people were arrested and officers dressed in riot gear marched as the crowd scattered toward Kings Highway after the city-wide curfew. Overall, 26 people were arrested during the Sunday gathering.
Prock said another protest is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Sunday at Grand Park in The Market Common and she is meeting with the organizer making plans to maintain peace.
She added the police department is investigating leads on another protest for Friday. She did not provide details of when or where the Friday protest will be. She added the department is “working to identify an organizer.”
Prock said the important part of any protest is to make sure people are heard in a peaceful demonstration.
She said the police department would use similar staffing and actions as Sunday for the coming demonstrations.
Proposed budget talks
City council members gathered Thursday to review the proposed budget that doesn’t include a tax hike nor water and sewer rate increases. The budget covers the fiscal year from July 1 through June 30.
But the $193 million spending plan does include hiring freezes, no holiday bonuses for city employees, reduced overtime hours and it holds off on most capital improvement projects.
Mike Shelton, the city’s chief financial officer, said the COVID-19 pandemic has left a wake of uncertain financial prognosticators. Leading up to March when the governor began ordering businesses closed in order to stem the virus spread, Shelton said city revenues were on pace for the best 12-month growth since 2008.
“The bad news that we already know — the last six weeks have been awful in terms of tourism activity and tourism related revenue,” he said.
Now, he said, the prognosticators see three options for the economy to recover. The first leaves a W mark on a chart that marks the first wave of economic loss as the first dip in W and a predicted second dip in the economy as another COVID-19 related second wave hits later in the year. The second chart line calls for a steady and strengthening economy resembling a U on the recovery chart.
The final line on the chart resembles a Nike Swoosh, or an elongated V, reflecting a dip in the economy with the initial COVID-19 economic losses with a swift recovery.
“We have to think W and hope for V,” Shelton said hoping for a full recovery by the end of 2021.
Citing a survey by Magma Global of New York with about 1,955 responses concerning tourism, Shelton said pointed to 88% of the responders saying they are ready for a driving destination vacation from now through Aug. 15. The survey shows most responders will be most comfortable staying in a smaller hotel, one with fewer than 200 beds, and they would be strongly influenced by how hotel rooms are cleaned.
“That’s our saving grace, being a driving destination,” said Michelle Shumpert of the city’s financial management and reporting office. “And we have the ocean where people can practice social distancing.”
Echoing Shelton’s caution, Shumpert said the city should plan for tough times ahead, but be able to react if the economy takes an upswing.
“We have to be prepared for a budget that lets us be proactive when we can and reactive when we must,” she said.
Some of the proactiveness the city has already instituted, she said, is having a hiring freeze since March and not filling vacancies saving the city $800,000.
Mayor Brenda Bethune said council members should also consider holding off on travel expenses associated with workshops, cutting car allowances and halting an “expensive national search for a city manager.”
Pedersen has said he hopes to retire, but it’s not imminent.
Currently city council members receive $495 monthly in car allowance and $15,000 in an annual salary. Bethune receives $600 monthly in car allowance and $50,000 in an annual salary.
Mark Kruea, Myrtle Beach’s public information officer, said department heads typically receive $495 monthly in car allowance while Pedersen receives about $850 monthly in car allowance.
Shumpert warned the city should expect a decline in water and sewer revenue for the final quarter of this year.
“You know, hotels and restaurants use a lot of water,” she said. “If they don’t have customers, we don’t have the revenue.”
The new budget will be discussed on Tuesday as well as during a public hearing and again on June 23 for a final reading.
The proposed budget shows business license fees make up $24.8 million in general fund revenue followed by $24.5 million coming in from property taxes.
Shumpert said the budget also reflects eliminating the holiday bonus pay for the city employees. Pedersen said the bonus is usually one week of pay and if it is eliminated it represents a 2% pay cut for the hourly wage employees.
Expenditures for the city includes $47.5 million in public safety or 57% of the budget. The next closest expenditure is parks, recreation and sports tourism at $13.3 million or 16% of the expenditure pie.
Because of the pandemic-related restrictions, Shumpert said the city could expect a nearly 14% decrease in money from the Tourism Development Fee, a nearly 17% drop in hospitality fee money, a 17.2% drop in local accommodation tax and 19.8% drop in statewide accommodation tax revenue.
Shumpert if revenue drops more than expected, the city could be looking at furloughs, layoffs and pay reductions. But, she said, if the recovery makes the V as Shelton pointed out in the Nike Swoosh chart, the city could make partial outlay and improvements.
One capital project planned that has been taken off the proposed budget is replacing the escalator at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. The replacement was estimated at $425,000.
Shumpert said the city did need to make a capital expenditure of about $270,000 to replace the glass in the convention center lobby since it is leaking and could cause damage to the building.
Another capital expense Shumpert recommends for the coming year is replacing a heating and air conditioning unit the Pelicans ballpark for $35,000. But, she said, the $1.4 million main roof replacement at the ballpark has been taken out of the proposed budget as well as eliminating a commitment to spend $350,000 for three years on replacing the field.
Additionally, Shumpert said the budget also reflects a year’s delay in relocating water and sewer lines in the Arts and Innovation District for a cost of more than $3 million.
She said each of the now eliminated expenditures are bumped up to the 2021-22 budget, but that is not a commitment from the council.
Pedersen said there is a lesson in the new budget — the city should focus on diversifying the economy.
Pedersen said the governor’s order to shut hotels and other accommodations hit Myrtle Beach harder than inland non-tourist-based cities because there are three times more hotel rooms than residents.
Council member John Krajc said he hoped the city could continue to promote tourism while finding industry to locate in the area.
“We can walk and chew gum at the same time,” he said.
Ordinances changes
Pedersen suggested council should consider changing four city ordinances in upcoming meetings.
The first, he suggested, includes defining major events as “extraordinary” that would include motorcycle rallies and other events that draw a large number of people.
An extraordinary event gives Pedersen the authority to make decisions concerning the event and crowd control without requiring the council to convene and vote.
Secondly, he said the current business license code states someone either has a business license or it has been revoked. Pedersen asked the ordinance be reworked to allow for a suspension of the business license in the event a person is willing to work with city staff to bring the business into compliance while still operating under a conditional license.
Pedersen also asked council members to consider another limit on rental golf carts and mopeds as well as limiting where and when the carts and mopeds can operate.
Finally, the city manager asked the council to discuss adding a residential rental unit permit based on the permits required near Clemson University.
The permits, he explained, would require annual code inspections of all residential rental units including hotels that rent long term. It also would require a person in charge of the unit live within 75 miles of the unit.
